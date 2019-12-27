20 things you need to start 2020 with a cozy note

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

We believe that there is something truly magical that happens the day after Christmas. The grace period between Santa Claus' big night and New Year's Eve is a fantastic time to catch up on TV shows, finish that pile of books he has been putting off all fall and give himself the #autocuted You know you've earned all year.

To start 2020 so cozy, we have chosen the softest sweatshirt suits, extra large blankets, loose leaf tea sets, scented candles and coffee table books to start the conversation. From the latest Ugg sneakers and the most comfortable tunics to portable film projectors and velvet bean bags, we understand the power of a cat nap and want you to recharge your soul too (the most comfortable way possible!) Favourite? This popcorn popper because The Mandalorian You are not going to look alone, right?

Here are 20 of our favorites below.

Blanket Rumpl Polar Puffy Throw

Imagine your favorite fleece jacket as an extra-large blanket that you can wrap during these cold winter nights? It is no longer a product of your imagination with this plush blanket from Urban Outfitters.

UGG Classic Mini Fluff Genuine sheepskin booty

A short and luxurious shaft of genuine and fluffy sheepskin in a cozy boot, a fan favorite updated with a modern look. Also available in gray and black.


DIPTYQUE Scented candle Feu de Bois / Wood Fire Gray

Add a sense of wonder to your living room with these luxurious and stylized candles presented in a glass jar blown and fireplace aroma.


CINEMOOD portable cinema

Create your own movie theater wherever you go with this all-in-one portable projector. Don't forget to add the popcorn maker Dash!


Sorel Hadley Puffer Slippers

Lined with cozy faux fur, these padded shoes are custom made to relax by the fire. Also available in cream.


Cooper Velvet armchair

Rest luxuriously in this large, frameless chair upholstered in velvet. It comes in many colors with a comfortable and comfortable design that works in any space!


Viyear thick knit blanket

Whether it's a gift for a loved one or just for you, this gigantic woven blanket is what dreams are made of! With a variety of colors, you can buy a full loot to spread around your room, living room and office space.


THISWORKS deep sleep pillow spray

What it is: a best selling deep sleep spray to help you enjoy a good night's sleep.


VAHDAM TEAS Chai Private Reserve Single leaf tea trio

A precious record of three of the brand's favorite chai teas in royal caddies.


Ruthie velvet floor pillow

Padded floor pillow with padding in a luxurious crushed velvet finish that we love. Soft, luxurious and oversized for excellent additional seating on the floor. Take some to create the perfect reading corner!


Taschen Cats: Photography 1942-2018 Book by Walter Chandoha

We never met a Taschen book that we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a big coffee table book.


Seashell bathtub pillow

Turn on your siren when you enjoy the sea that is your bathtub and rest on this soft and comfortable shell-shaped neck pillow. The inflatable pillow has a suction cup on the back to adhere to the bathtub.


HERBIVORE BOTANICALS Quiet bath salts

A relaxing and relaxing bath salt with Himalayan pink salt crystals, floral ylang-ylang and natural vanilla to relax the mind and body.


Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie and Pants Set

The softest sweats to exercise or rest at home, take a couple and try them yourself! Available in a variety of neutral tones.


EMU Australia Mayberry shoes

Give your feet the luxury they deserve with these lace-up slides with faux fur lining. Available in a variety of colors.


