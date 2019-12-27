10 times Salman Khan broke the internet in the past year

Salman Khan revealed that he does not believe in the institution of marriage.

A question that always surrounds Salman Khan is when the actor will marry. Known for his rocky love life, the actor has had several girlfriends over time, however, he never married any of them. Speaking about the same thing during an interview this year, the actor said: "I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe at all. Fellowship? Yes."