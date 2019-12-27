10 times Salman Khan broke the internet in the past year

Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today and, like every year, the superstar celebrated his birthday eve with his loved ones. The big party was attended by Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and many other celebrities. Today, in his day, we thought of taking our fans 10 times when the superstar broke the Internet with what he said or did this year. From talking about not believing in the concept of marriage, playing with your nephews, leaving the Inshallah of Sanjay Leela Bhansali to dancing your heart during Ganpati visarjan, take a look at our best options …
Bharat of Salman Khan became his first opener to date
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, protagonist of Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released on June 5 this year. The film had a stir and became the first Salman starter to date, as it earned Rs 42.30 million rupees on its opening day.
When Salman Khan played some fun games with his nephews
It is a known fact that Salman Khan loves children and does not miss any opportunity to spend time with them. This year, the actor posted a video of himself playing with his nephews Nirvaan, Ayaan, Yohan and Ahil when they met the star for a family reunion. Check it out.
Salman Khan revealed that he does not believe in the institution of marriage.
A question that always surrounds Salman Khan is when the actor will marry. Known for his rocky love life, the actor has had several girlfriends over time, however, he never married any of them. Speaking about the same thing during an interview this year, the actor said: "I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe at all. Fellowship? Yes."
Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan came out as Hum Apke Hai Koun ..! completed 25 years
The blockbuster of Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan, Hum Apke Hai Koun ..! completed 25 years since its launch this year. The whole team met for a special screening of the film and a party publication that. A video of Salman and Madhuri dancing to the hit number Pehla Pehla Pyaar from the movie went viral and we have it ready for you.
Salman Khan and Inshallah of Sanjay Leela Bhansali were archived
There was a great buzz from the day it was announced that Salman Khan and the director as Sanjay Leela Bhansali will join once again. The movie titled Inshallah was also supposed to have Alia Bhatt, however, seeing the professional differences, the creators had to archive the project. And when the news was heard, Bhai fans couldn't help being affected by it.
Salman Khan danced his heart during the Ganpati celebrations
Every year, Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chatturthi with all his vigor and this year was no different. However, this year, the actor was seen dancing like never before in Ganesh Puja of Arpita Khan Sharma. Here is a fabulous video of the celebrations.
Preity Zinta and Salman Khan's Halloween crossover was a must
On Halloween this year, Salman Khan did everything he could to promote his next Dabangg 3 release. The actor brought his good friend Preity Zinta on board, who dressed as a sexy police office for Halloween and was seen interacting with Daulgg & # 39; s Chulbul Panday in A special video. Check it out.
Bollywood Bhaijaan returned with Munna Badnam Hua in the Dabangg franchise
The last release of Salman Khan, Dabangg 3, has a special song entitled Munna Badnam Hua, the first part of Dabangg had Munni Badnam Hui, which became a massive success among the audience and with Salman making a dent in Munna Badnam Hua in The last release caught the eye. of many.
Salman Khan spent his birthday in Mumbai just to be with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma
Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, gave birth to her second child today on Salman's birthday. Bhaijaan from Bollywood was aware of the fact that his sister could give birth on his birthday and, therefore, canceled all plans to celebrate him at his Panvel farm like every year and instead had a party closer to home . The only reason is that he could be close to his sister on his big day too. Cute, isn't it?