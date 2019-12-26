Your season 2 did not go where we thought it was going

Spoilers for the second season of you.

Joe GoldbergPenn badgley) He could have found his rival, but, of course, he might not see it exactly that way.

We spend too much time this season of Your thinking we had to worry about love (Victoria Pedretti), the baker who quickly made his way into Joe's life despite what, according to him, were his best intentions to remain friends. We also found ourselves almost supporting them as a couple, which is crazy, since he is a psychopath, and when it was revealed that Love is also a murderer, we suddenly feel much less badly for encouraging these two crazy crazy people to do work things.

%MINIFYHTML091e0e647e5dbb1af5a00837aa2c738711% %MINIFYHTML091e0e647e5dbb1af5a00837aa2c738712%

But, unfortunately, this is not how Joe works. No woman is good enough for him, even the one who is literally perfect for him and his murderous ways.