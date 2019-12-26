Your season 2 did not go where we thought it was going

Spoilers for the second season of you.
Joe GoldbergPenn badgley) He could have found his rival, but, of course, he might not see it exactly that way.
We spend too much time this season of Your thinking we had to worry about love (Victoria Pedretti), the baker who quickly made his way into Joe's life despite what, according to him, were his best intentions to remain friends. We also found ourselves almost supporting them as a couple, which is crazy, since he is a psychopath, and when it was revealed that Love is also a murderer, we suddenly feel much less badly for encouraging these two crazy crazy people to do work things.
But, unfortunately, this is not how Joe works. No woman is good enough for him, even the one who is literally perfect for him and his murderous ways.
Throughout the season, we received indications that something had happened in the past in the Love and Forty family, and then Forty explained during a trip of super fun acid (read: nothing funny) that he fell in love with his au pair, and then he killed her and was covered up like suicide.
But that is not exactly what happened. It turns out that it was actually Love who committed the murder and accused her brother of it, and we only learned that after seeing her easily kill Candace, Joe's ex-girlfriend, who had trapped Joe in his own cage and brought Love there to see the truth about her boyfriend
While Joe threw away his secret spare key, giving up the fact that he deserved to rot in the cage with the dead Delilah (whom he didn't remember killing, but simply assumed), Love cut off Candace's throat, then returned to the cage to tell him to Joe the whole story. She killed the au pair when she and Forty were young, and had found Joe's cage a long time ago, waiting for him to show her that darkness.
He never did, but Delilah began to solve many things, and so, during Joe's acid journey, Love went to the cage and also cut his neck.
Joe's reaction to all this?
"What. The. F – k."
Love's great plan involved converting Ellie (Jenna Ortega) on a suspect for the murder of Henderson by Joe (Chris D & # 39; Elia), that it would look so ridiculous to the public that the investigation would become a joke, and Delilah would become a hero in death. Joe thought this seemed crazy, because all Joe's plans have always been completely reasonable. He even hid sharp wives in his waistband when he convinced Love to open the door, and she prevented him from killing her by telling her she was pregnant.
A real mess, this is it.
Joe and Love were making plans together and enjoying a lovely wedding when Forty arrived, having discovered almost everything about Joe. However, he didn't know anything about his sister's murderous tendencies, so he thought he was saving her from an evil man.
Forty was about to shoot Joe in the head when Delilah's police friend shot Forty, and then we saw Love and Joe starting a new life together. Her family had worked her magic as a rich person, clearing Joe of all suspicion, and now she and Joe are free to raise their new family in a nice little suburban house, complete with a pool … and a fence that separates Your house from the house. belonging to a beautiful neighbor who loves books to which Joe is now writing. Because his pregnant killer girlfriend is not good enough!
This sets a quite different third season, and as much as Joe Goldberg never forgets it, it is quite terrible, we are somewhat intrigued that he builds a beautiful relationship with someone who is so equal to him, even if he is interrupted by that girl. next door, whoever it is.
We don't know where we think he was going to go this season, but where he went it certainly isn't. RIP Jasper, Henderson, Delilah, Candace and Forty, and that we can all protect Joe and Love's future daughter.
Now you are streaming on Netflix.