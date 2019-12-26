Your Morning Briefing: Outstanding – The New York Times

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Good Morning.

Today we bring you a special edition of the Briefing, which dates back to 2019 with the help of you, our readers. We are reviewing some of your favorite articles and features, and highlighting some that might have been lost.

One of our goals is to update it quickly, recapitulating the most important headlines and offering a look at the main stories we are covering that day.

But some of the most popular pieces in this year's Briefing were not part of the daily news cycle. They were articles of human interest, especially those with a touch of mystery. For example:

Viewing the news: The Briefing provides the basics, but readers are often interested in deepening. Among our most popular features are maps, such as the one showing the extent of forest fires in California and another that tracks the path of Hurricane Dorian through the Caribbean and throughout the eastern US. UU.

A longing for context: With an important investigation or an update of a long and complicated news, we often publish a separate collection of take-away food. Like the Briefing itself, the conclusions summarize a story to its key points. Last month's analysis of President Trump's Twitter habits, our interview with him in January and Robert Mueller's testimony in July were all topics to read well.

What do you know? Readers love to test their knowledge of the world (and of themselves). In addition to our Regular news questionnaire, I was also curious to know:

See for yourself: Here is a look at the year in images.

The Times draws on extraordinary writers to tell lives around the world that shape history in a big and small way. Here are five of the best-read obituaries this year:

British mathematician Alan Turing He helped the Allies win World War II and gave birth to the computer age. But with his achievements still in secret, he died as a criminal in 1954, after being convicted under Victorian law as a homosexual. A London-based Times veteran, Alan Cowell wrote his obituary as part of our Overlooked series.

Zimbabwe's first independent leader, Robert Mugabe, He was a complex tyrant who won praise from African nationalists for confronting the white minority government, but was often seen in the West as an outcast. Mr. Cowell, who had covered him as a foreign correspondent, wrote the obituary.

Peloton's husband buys his real-life girlfriend … Peloton

Ho ho Ho! That is good.Guess what Sean Hunter, the Canadian actor who played the husband in the controversial Peloton holiday announcement, gave his...
Hearts chief Daniel Stendel says Germany will return at Christmas without blaming the loss of Hibs | Soccer news

The president of Iraq threatens to resign for the prime minister's candidate | News

Iraqi President Barham Salih has refused to nominate the candidate of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign from...
Brad Pitt was the last to leave Jennifer Aniston's party for a reason that involved Angelina Jolie

Many were surprised to discover that Brad Pitt attended the recent Christmas / holiday party of Jennifer Aniston. And things even got more interesting when...
Tottenham will withdraw Jack Clarke early from Leeds loan | Soccer news

