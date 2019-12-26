World Juniors today 2020: live results, TV schedule for boxing day

%MINIFYHTML048be293e32c549129b3cc74ae0cbbac9% %MINIFYHTML048be293e32c549129b3cc74ae0cbbac10%

The main event in the junior calendar is finally here.

This year's world juniors are emerging as one of the best in the tournament, as 10 teams will reach the ice in the Czech Republic from December 26. Perennial favorites from Canada, the United States and Russia will compete for gold; But, there is a good chance that one of them will not leave the preliminary stage, since they will be joined by the host country, the Czech Republic and the potential Cinderella team, Germany, in the "Death Group,quot;. Group A consists of Switzerland, Sweden, Kazhakstan, Slovakia and defending champion Finland.

World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate, including Arizona Coyotes and the Canadian team, star Barrett Hayton and American Cole Caufield, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of this year's draft. They will be joined by a litany of recruits expected by 2020 that should arouse the interest of all NHL fans, especially the first and second projected selections, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield for Canada.

This page will serve as a daily guide for the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship from Boxing Day to January 5, when the medals will be awarded. Follow the live results, updates and a full TV show of each game, every day. You can also check a preview of each team here.

World Juniors today: live results for Thursday's games

This is the schedule of today's Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship games, scores and how to watch each game live.

(All Eastern Times)

Classification of the World Youth Championship

GROUP A

Equipment Win Losses OTL points 1. Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

B GROUP

Equipment Win Losses OTL points 1. United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Regulatory wins = 3 points

Extra hours earned = 2 points

Loss of overtime = 1 point

Complete calendar of games, results: Canada | US team

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY, DEC. 26 Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN 1/3 Czech Republic vs. Russia 9 a.m. TSN 4/5, NHLN Sweden vs. Finland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN FRIDAY, DEC. 27 Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/3/4, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 28 Finland vs Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Switzerland vs. Sweden 1 pm. TSN3 Russia vs. Canada 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 29 Kazakhstan vs. Finland 9 a.m. TSN 3/4/5, NHLN United States vs. Russia 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY JAN. two Quarter finals 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 11:30 am TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

