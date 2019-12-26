World Juniors today 2020: live results, TV schedule for boxing day

The main event in the junior calendar is finally here.
This year's world juniors are emerging as one of the best in the tournament, as 10 teams will reach the ice in the Czech Republic from December 26. Perennial favorites from Canada, the United States and Russia will compete for gold; But, there is a good chance that one of them will not leave the preliminary stage, since they will be joined by the host country, the Czech Republic and the potential Cinderella team, Germany, in the "Death Group,quot;. Group A consists of Switzerland, Sweden, Kazhakstan, Slovakia and defending champion Finland.
World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship
More than 100 NHL prospects will participate, including Arizona Coyotes and the Canadian team, star Barrett Hayton and American Cole Caufield, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of this year's draft. They will be joined by a litany of recruits expected by 2020 that should arouse the interest of all NHL fans, especially the first and second projected selections, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield for Canada.
This page will serve as a daily guide for the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship from Boxing Day to January 5, when the medals will be awarded. Follow the live results, updates and a full TV show of each game, every day. You can also check a preview of each team here.
World Juniors today: live results for Thursday's games
This is the schedule of today's Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship games, scores and how to watch each game live.
Classification of the World Youth Championship
GROUP A
|Equipment
|Win
|Losses
|OTL
|points
|1. Finland
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2. Switzerland
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|3. Sweden
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|4. Slovakia
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|5. Kazakhstan
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
B GROUP
|Equipment
|Win
|Losses
|OTL
|points
|1. United States
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|2. Russia
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|3. Canada
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|4. Czech Republic
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|5. Germany
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
|0 0
Regulatory wins = 3 points
Extra hours earned = 2 points
Loss of overtime = 1 point
Complete calendar of games, results: Canada | US team
Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship
|THURSDAY, DEC. 26
|Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|Sweden vs. Finland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|FRIDAY, DEC. 27
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 28
|Finland vs Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Russia vs. Canada
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 29
|Kazakhstan vs. Finland
|9 a.m.
|TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
|United States vs. Russia
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|MONDAY, DEC. 30
|Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
|9 a.m.
|TSN3
|Germany vs. Canada
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3
|United States vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 31
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Russia vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|THURSDAY JAN. two
|Quarter finals
|6:30 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|11:30 am
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
|Semifinal
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
|Bronze medal game
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold medal game
|1 pm.
|TSN, NHLN
(All Eastern Times)