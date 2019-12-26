Why do Eritreans flee their country? The | Africa

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Since its independence from Ethiopia 26 years ago, Eritrea has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki.

Opposition parties are banned and the judiciary is not independent, but the president He has rejected accusations made by rights groups that the country under his government is one of the most controlled in the world.

Thousands of Eritreans leave each year to escape rights abuses, as well as prolonged and forced military service.

Soccer players have also fled while playing abroad for the second time this year.

Seven disappeared after their last game in a recent regional tournament in the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

Amnesty International has said that Eritrea is dangerous for anyone who shows political dissent or tries to avoid national service.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Matt Bryden – Director, Sahan Research expert group focused on issues in the Horn of Africa

Daniel Mekonnen – Director of the Eritrean Law Society and former judge in Eritrea

Awol Allo – Professor of Law at the University of Keele in England

Source: Al Jazeera News

Recent Articles

PDC Darts: Gerwyn Price with the aim of making good use of the competitive part | Darts news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Golf in 2019: seven memorable mistakes that result in penalties | Golf news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

George Clooney called "Hell on Earth" for the cast of "Good morning, midnight"

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Phil LewisIt is said that the controversies surrounding his family play a role in his behavior on the set, which caused that...
Read more

Eminem's daughter flaunts her boyfriend, but people ridicule her beard

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramIn a photo she shares to celebrate her 24th birthday, Hailie Jade Mathers can be seen holding her boyfriend Evan McClintock's hand in a...
Read more

Sky Sports | Sport News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©