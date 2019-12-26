Why do Eritreans flee their country? The | Africa

Since its independence from Ethiopia 26 years ago, Eritrea has been ruled by President Isaias Afwerki.

Opposition parties are banned and the judiciary is not independent, but the president He has rejected accusations made by rights groups that the country under his government is one of the most controlled in the world.

Thousands of Eritreans leave each year to escape rights abuses, as well as prolonged and forced military service.

Soccer players have also fled while playing abroad for the second time this year.

Seven disappeared after their last game in a recent regional tournament in the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

Amnesty International has said that Eritrea is dangerous for anyone who shows political dissent or tries to avoid national service.

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Matt Bryden – Director, Sahan Research expert group focused on issues in the Horn of Africa

Daniel Mekonnen – Director of the Eritrean Law Society and former judge in Eritrea

Awol Allo – Professor of Law at the University of Keele in England

Source: Al Jazeera News