When the paparazzi came to the rescue of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan has started promotions for his upcoming 3D Street Dancer movie, where he will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The advance of the film has a great response online, since we can see some killer dance moves. The launch of Street Dancer 3D is scheduled for Republic Day next year.

Recently, on Christmas Eve, Varun along with Nora went to visit a church in the city. Although they had masks on their faces to hide their identity and avoid any fuss in the church, they were soon identified by everyone present there. In fact, the condition became so bad that the actors could not get away from the crowd. However, the paparazzi present came to his aid and offered them his bicycle so he could escape from the mafia. Varun gladly accepted his gesture and left along with Nora. Varun even thanked the photographers on his Instagram later for his kind act and for helping him along with his co-star.

After Street Dancer 3D, Varun has Coolie No 1 along with Sara Ali Khan in the pipleina. The film is the remake of his father's classic comedy movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

