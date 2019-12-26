What TV channel is Canada vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

By Lisa Witt
Sports

One of the main events of the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship takes place on the first day of the tournament: the main candidates for gold – Canada and the United States – release the disc at 1 p.m. ET on boxing day.

As always, the hockey powers bring to the competition some of the best young hockey prospects, which is the host of the Czech Republic this year. Canada has the lead in eligible prospects for the NHL 2020 draft, with names like Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield expected to lead the way. The United States has a lineup full of 2019 NHL recruits: goalkeeper Spencer Knight (Florida, 13th overall) and strikers Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles, fifth) and Cole Caufield (Montreal, 15th); Eight first-round selections of the last years of the draft are being adapted for Americans.

The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team

In what many call the "Death Group,quot; with Germany, Russia and the Czech Republic, the two countries have the best chance of winning the gold medal in this year's tournament. The United States took home the silver medal last year after falling to Finland in the gold medal game. Canada lost to the Finns in the quarterfinals and finished sixth of 10 teams in the overall standings.

Here we show you how to take action between Canada and the United States on Thursday:

How to see Canada vs. U.S

  • TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/4/5 (Canada)
  • TV channel (USA): NHL network
  • Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live
  • Live Streaming (US): NHL.tv

In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage. Gord Miller (play by play) and Ray Ferraro (analysis) will have the call for TSN.

Canada vs. United States: When does the disc fall?

  • Date: Thursday, December 26
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan9 a.m.TSN 1/3
Czech Republic vs. Russia9 a.m.TSN 4/5, NHLN
Sweden vs. Finland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. U.S1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. U.S1 pm.TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland vs Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Switzerland vs. Sweden1 pm.TSN3
Russia vs. Canada1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland9 a.m.TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden9 a.m.TSN3
Germany vs. Canada9 a.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY JAN. two
Quarter finals6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals11:30 amTSN, NHLN
Quarter finals2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

Recent Articles

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in gold at Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster They weren't the only twins at Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party ... they were joined by a pair...
Read more

Clan Des Obeaux wins King George VI Chase again in Kempton | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

New cancer scan that predicts brain tumour growth will save children from ‘toxic’ effects

Healthcare ajit - 0
A new cancer scan which can predict how rapidly tumours will grow could save children the ordeal of going through aggressive treatment, with the test being hailed by professionals as a huge step forward. The new test will allow specialists to tailor treatmen…
Read more

The Watch Is Smart, but It Can’t Replace Your Doctor

Healthcare Isaac Novak - 0
But this result wasnt calculated from any of the numbers above. It specifically refers to the subset of patients who had an irregular pulse notification while wearing their confirmatory patch. Thats a very small minority of participants. Of the 86 who got a n…
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: Include this type of nut in your diet to lower blood sugar

Healthcare Lisa Witt - 0
Type 2 diabetes: Include this type of nut in your diet to lower blood sugar - Express
Read more
©