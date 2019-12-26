What TV channel is Canada vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

One of the main events of the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship takes place on the first day of the tournament: the main candidates for gold – Canada and the United States – release the disc at 1 p.m. ET on boxing day.
As always, the hockey powers bring to the competition some of the best young hockey prospects, which is the host of the Czech Republic this year. Canada has the lead in eligible prospects for the NHL 2020 draft, with names like Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield expected to lead the way. The United States has a lineup full of 2019 NHL recruits: goalkeeper Spencer Knight (Florida, 13th overall) and strikers Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles, fifth) and Cole Caufield (Montreal, 15th); Eight first-round selections of the last years of the draft are being adapted for Americans.
In what many call the "Death Group,quot; with Germany, Russia and the Czech Republic, the two countries have the best chance of winning the gold medal in this year's tournament. The United States took home the silver medal last year after falling to Finland in the gold medal game. Canada lost to the Finns in the quarterfinals and finished sixth of 10 teams in the overall standings.
Here we show you how to take action between Canada and the United States on Thursday:
How to see Canada vs. U.S
- TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/4/5 (Canada)
- TV channel (USA): NHL network
- Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live
- Live Streaming (US): NHL.tv
In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage. Gord Miller (play by play) and Ray Ferraro (analysis) will have the call for TSN.
Canada vs. United States: When does the disc fall?
- Date: Thursday, December 26
- Time: 1 pm. ET
Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship
|THURSDAY, DEC. 26
|Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|Sweden vs. Finland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|FRIDAY, DEC. 27
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. U.S
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 28
|Finland vs Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Switzerland vs. Sweden
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Russia vs. Canada
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 29
|Kazakhstan vs. Finland
|9 a.m.
|TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
|United States vs. Russia
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|MONDAY, DEC. 30
|Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
|9 a.m.
|TSN3
|Germany vs. Canada
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/3
|United States vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 4/5, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 31
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|9 a.m.
|TSN 1/3, NHLN
|Russia vs. Germany
|9 a.m.
|TSN 4/5
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|1 pm.
|TSN3
|Canada vs. Czech Republic
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|THURSDAY JAN. two
|Quarter finals
|6:30 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|11:30 am
|TSN, NHLN
|Quarter finals
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
|Semifinal
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal
|1 pm.
|TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
|SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
|Bronze medal game
|9 a.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold medal game
|1 pm.
|TSN, NHLN
(All Eastern Times)