What TV channel is Canada vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

One of the main events of the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship takes place on the first day of the tournament: the main candidates for gold – Canada and the United States – release the disc at 1 p.m. ET on boxing day.

As always, the hockey powers bring to the competition some of the best young hockey prospects, which is the host of the Czech Republic this year. Canada has the lead in eligible prospects for the NHL 2020 draft, with names like Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield expected to lead the way. The United States has a lineup full of 2019 NHL recruits: goalkeeper Spencer Knight (Florida, 13th overall) and strikers Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles, fifth) and Cole Caufield (Montreal, 15th); Eight first-round selections of the last years of the draft are being adapted for Americans.

In what many call the "Death Group,quot; with Germany, Russia and the Czech Republic, the two countries have the best chance of winning the gold medal in this year's tournament. The United States took home the silver medal last year after falling to Finland in the gold medal game. Canada lost to the Finns in the quarterfinals and finished sixth of 10 teams in the overall standings.

Here we show you how to take action between Canada and the United States on Thursday:

How to see Canada vs. U.S

TV channel (Canada): TSN 1/4/5 (Canada)

TSN 1/4/5 (Canada) TV channel (USA): NHL network

NHL network Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

TSN Live Live Streaming (US): NHL.tv

In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage. Gord Miller (play by play) and Ray Ferraro (analysis) will have the call for TSN.

Canada vs. United States: When does the disc fall?

Date: Thursday, December 26

Thursday, December 26 Time: 1 pm. ET

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

THURSDAY, DEC. 26 Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN 1/3 Czech Republic vs. Russia 9 a.m. TSN 4/5, NHLN Sweden vs. Finland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN FRIDAY, DEC. 27 Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. U.S 1 pm. TSN 1/3/4, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 28 Finland vs Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Switzerland vs. Sweden 1 pm. TSN3 Russia vs. Canada 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 29 Kazakhstan vs. Finland 9 a.m. TSN 3/4/5, NHLN United States vs. Russia 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 30 Kazakhstan vs. Sweden 9 a.m. TSN3 Germany vs. Canada 9 a.m. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN 1/3 United States vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 4/5, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 31 Sweden vs. Slovakia 9 a.m. TSN 1/3, NHLN Russia vs. Germany 9 a.m. TSN 4/5 Finland vs. Switzerland 1 pm. TSN3 Canada vs. Czech Republic 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN THURSDAY JAN. two Quarter finals 6:30 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 11:30 am TSN, NHLN Quarter finals 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 Semifinal 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)