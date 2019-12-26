We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties.
On Christmas Eve, Netflix debuted John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, his latest comedy special that is less a comedy special and more an hour-long adult neurotic fever dream Sesame Street segment. And that is a compliment.
The special character stars Mulaney as himself, hanging out with a group of extremely intelligent and honest children, full of enough subtle jokes and lines of dialogue that you may have to see several times to catch them all. There are moments that can surprise anyone with their guard down during the special, but there is a musical number towards the end that can really get you crazy. Their Jake Gyllenhaalwith a xylophone jacket, completing his transformation into the craziest man of 2019.
In John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch BunchGyllenhaal plays Mr. Music, a madman with a mustache who yells at a girl because a clarinet is just a skinny trumpet. Then he plays a song about how there is music here, music there, music, music, everywhere. Hit pens in books, throw shirts in laundry bags, scoop a cup of pudding, spin Bordeaux, and none of that makes very loud music, but it doesn't need your clarinet, dang!
"Is Mr. Music okay?" asks a child
"No, Mr. Music is not well. He is having a lot of problems," Mulaney explains.
Mr. Music is really losing it, especially after breaking a bottle of wine, and someone fixed the leaking sink, and hurt his ankle when he jumps on the bed, and then steps on the broken wine bottle with his feet barefoot, and it seems that he is dropping his mustache and all the children are a little alarmed.
It is a deranged and charming performance that accompanies your turn as a pretentious critic in Velvet Buzzsaw and a bitter, holographic supervillain in Spider-Man: away from home. It's not what you might expect, and it seems that Gyllenhaal is having the best time of his life.
If you want to go directly to the presentation of Mr. Music, start around 57 minutes in the special. But we recommend simply watching the full program, because it is worth it.
John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch It also features appearances by Natasha Lyonne, Richard KindY Annaleigh Ashford, and includes many discussions about the greatest fears and how everyone would rather die. It is the perfect complement for your vacation, so if you have not already done so, you will want to play. Now it is streaming on Netflix.