We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties.

On Christmas Eve, Netflix debuted John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, his latest comedy special that is less a comedy special and more an hour-long adult neurotic fever dream Sesame Street segment. And that is a compliment.

The special character stars Mulaney as himself, hanging out with a group of extremely intelligent and honest children, full of enough subtle jokes and lines of dialogue that you may have to see several times to catch them all. There are moments that can surprise anyone with their guard down during the special, but there is a musical number towards the end that can really get you crazy. Their Jake Gyllenhaalwith a xylophone jacket, completing his transformation into the craziest man of 2019.