Watch Matt Fraser medium turn a skeptical news anchor into a believer

Matt Fraser It is the real deal.
As fans surely know, Fraser's psychic abilities will be on display in his new E! show, Meet the frasers (premiere on Monday, January 13). And, while Fraser is new to E! family, he is an experienced veteran when it comes to being clairvoyant.
So with the Meet the frasers Premiere just around the corner, we thought it was time to give viewers a taste of Matt's impressive gift. As seen in the previous 2016 interview (Happy TBT!), Fraser once became a skeptical news anchor Michael Clayton In a believer.
"I am skeptical. I am a person who has always said: & # 39; Man, that is not real & # 39;". Studio 10 Live The host told Fraser at the beginning of the segment.
This did not baffle the middle of 28 years, who assured the presenters of the program that "loves skeptics." According to Fraser, "it is generally the skeptics who read."
In fact, this exact scenario happened during Fraser Studio 10 Live reading.
According to Fraser, when he first entered the room, he connected with a young man who had left. This spirit was definitely connected with Clayton.
"He tells me about the fact that you were so close. But there was a distance between you two. You lost mutual contact," Fraser conveyed. "He told me he did things he was not proud of here in this world."
According to the psychic medium, the deceased apologized for the way Clayton learned of his death. Although the spirit recognized that "he could not find (his) way into life," he wanted Clayton not to feel guilty about his death.
"One of the things I wanted him to tell you today is that you couldn't have changed anything that happened in his life," Fraser continued. "He says he wants to take responsibility for that."
"Oh my God," said a stunned Clayton.
In addition, Fraser informed Clayton that the deceased "was not in his right mind,quot; during his difficult times. However, according to Fraser, Clayton's deceased friend claimed to be a "guardian angel."
"Let me tell you this, man. Now I am a believer," concluded the male presenter. "This is phenomenal and a great experience. I'm shaking right now, because it's something surreal."
Clayton was not the only one impressed Studio 10 Live Host like Fraser also made the other anchor cry. For all this and more, be sure to see the awesome reading above!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!