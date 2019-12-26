Watch Matt Fraser medium turn a skeptical news anchor into a believer

Matt Fraser It is the real deal.

As fans surely know, Fraser's psychic abilities will be on display in his new E! show, Meet the frasers (premiere on Monday, January 13). And, while Fraser is new to E! family, he is an experienced veteran when it comes to being clairvoyant.

So with the Meet the frasers Premiere just around the corner, we thought it was time to give viewers a taste of Matt's impressive gift. As seen in the previous 2016 interview (Happy TBT!), Fraser once became a skeptical news anchor Michael Clayton In a believer.

"I am skeptical. I am a person who has always said: & # 39; Man, that is not real & # 39;". Studio 10 Live The host told Fraser at the beginning of the segment.

This did not baffle the middle of 28 years, who assured the presenters of the program that "loves skeptics." According to Fraser, "it is generally the skeptics who read."

In fact, this exact scenario happened during Fraser Studio 10 Live reading.