VOTE: Best advancement of F1 2019

The 2019 F1 season featured many intense wheel-to-wheel battles, but who achieved the best overtaking? Give us your opinion on our vote.

Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton on Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton and Vettel were fighting for several laps in the second race of the season, and the English finally rushed outside the curve four with a sublime movement. Vettel, caught off guard, turned in the wake of Hamilton. That also proved to be the decisive pass for Hamilton due to Leclerc's reliability difficulties.

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc on Lando Norris

Leclerc was on a mission in his home race after starting down the field, and surprised Norris by taking a nap with the impudence inside the tightest forks. "That was quite bold," he said. Sky F1 & # 39; s Martin Brundle at the moment. You certainly don't see many F1 cars passing by!

German GP: the start of Sebastian Vettel in zero visibility

Getting ahead on the first lap from the back of the grid is complicated in any condition, much less in torrential rain. But that is exactly what Vettel did in Hockenheim, since he somehow occupied six places even though he could barely see the cars in front of him. That start proved to be crucial, since Vettel finished a crazy run in second place.

Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen lost his leadership in Interlagos after a pit disaster, but immediately withdrew him from Hamilton with a sudden increase in the straight before launching inside Hamilton towards T1. You have to produce something quite special to get ahead of the six-time champion, and so it was.

Brazilian GP: Alex Albon on Sebastian Vettel

He may have been an F1 rookie in his eighth race for Red Bull, but Albon showed no fear as he left outside the Ferrari towards T1 after the restart of the Safety Car, a move that prompted him to contain the podium and He finally took him to Vettel colliding with his teammate Leclerc.