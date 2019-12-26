Viewers react to Good Newwz after its screening

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and the protagonist of Kiara Advani Good Newwz arrive at theaters tomorrow. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about a sperm mix between two couples with the same last names at an IVF clinic in Mumbai. The trailer-like movie promises to tickle your funny bones.

The cast of the film has left no stone unturned in the promotion of the film. The creators of the film have managed to create a stir over it. Some funny songs from the movie that was released earlier have been topping the list of hits. People who attended the screening of the movie are praised after watching the movie. Calling it a brilliant comedy and an excellent way to end 2019, this is how they are reacting to Good Newwz.

#GoodNewwzReview

SURESHOT BLOCKBUSTER that will give you stomach cramps due to excessive laughter. From the direction, to the dialogues, to the story #GoodNewwz He is a great winner.

Rating: âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂ ’« «(4.5 / 5)@akshaykumar @advani_kiara @diljitdosanjhhttps://t.co/ptE2vGrLQF – Abhishek V Parihar (@BlogDrive) December 26, 2019

Little late for the party, I know, but I find @diljitdosanjh Hilarious! Easily the best of this week #GoodNewwz https://t.co/T3zSdJk4SV – Shomini Sen (@shominisen) December 26, 2019

#GoodNewwz It's GOOOOOOOD NEWS for all exhibitors, public, fans and everyone involved. @akshaykumar is back to what it does BETTER, this time it is not a slap but a situation. His chemistry with @diljitdosanjh It is the USP of the movie.@DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ – Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) December 25, 2019

#GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL.

It captivates you with its superlative writing, content and first level emotions. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara Deliver one of your best acts. @raj_a_mehta Address is fabulous. Potential BLOCKBUSTER. Rating- âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ ï¸ÂÂ ðÂÂŸÂÂŒÂÂŸ#GoodNewwzReview – Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019

Viewed #GoodNewwz today just to see Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is definitely amazing in the movie, @akshaykumarTwo-way conversations @diljitdosanjh being a loud mouth @advani_kiaraCute nonsense is to be careful! The dialogues are great @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/Zc7dbavewQ – Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) December 25, 2019

#GoodNewwz It's not only good, it's great news for the public. A must see movie. It is a complete mix of entertainment plus excitement plus educational message. In general, the movie B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R will be released this Friday.#GoodNewwzReview

â € œ â € â € œ – Roshan Goswami (@iRoshanGoswami) December 25, 2019