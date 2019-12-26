Viewers react to Good Newwz after its screening

By Bradley Lamb
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and the protagonist of Kiara Advani Good Newwz arrive at theaters tomorrow. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about a sperm mix between two couples with the same last names at an IVF clinic in Mumbai. The trailer-like movie promises to tickle your funny bones.

The cast of the film has left no stone unturned in the promotion of the film. The creators of the film have managed to create a stir over it. Some funny songs from the movie that was released earlier have been topping the list of hits. People who attended the screening of the movie are praised after watching the movie. Calling it a brilliant comedy and an excellent way to end 2019, this is how they are reacting to Good Newwz.

Newwz's good public reaction

