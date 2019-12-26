Vicki Gunvalson blames & # 39; Shenanigans & # 39; of Braunwyn Windham-Burke at RHOC after it lost customers

Instagram

The O.G. from the OC also accuses Braunwyn of ruining the program, saying: & # 39; Fifteen years, I started this program. We do not do that. Leave it, Braunwyn. Refuse it! We have children watching this!

Up News Info –

Vicki Gunvalson has a lot to say about Braunwyn Windham-Burkebehavior of "The true housewives of Orange County"In the next final part of the current meeting of season 14 of the show, you can see O.G. of the 57-year-old OC confronting his co-star and demanding that he stop his behavior.

"I don't like kisses. I don't like nudity. I'm sorry. I don't like it. I think it's disrespectful," Vicky told Braunwyn, referring to his co-star kissing. Tamra Judge. He went on to say in the preview of the next episode: "Fifteen years, I started this show. We don't do that. Reject, Braunwyn. Reject! … We have children watching this!"

Braunwyn, however, tried to argue. She said: "Just because I choose to kiss women doesn't leave me without classes," to which Vicki replied angrily: "Do it off camera!"

Kelly Dodd Then he intervened, "Well, you should say the same to Tamra." However, the rest was busy arguing with each other. When Vicki continued yelling at Braunwyn for rejecting his behavior, the latter replied: "You are not my boss!"

"You are new to this program," Vicki replied. Tamra joked: "Wait until [the] second season to kiss a girl!"

"This is what I am," Braunwyn insisted. "I didn't come to the program to give you the best version of me. I came to the program to be me. And you can't decide."

His comments did not fit well with Vicki, who revealed that Braunwyn's pranks in the program affected his personal affairs. "Exit the program. Let's get up. I lost two clients last month because of these pranks … They said it doesn't comply with its moral compass."

Host Andy Cohen, however, reminded Vicki that she once showed her t * ts and "demonstrated how to give a good whore on the show." In defense of herself, Vicki said: "It was [a] bachelorette party!"

Co-star Gina Kirschenheiter He also intervened: "You have lost so much that you urinated the beds." In the meantime, Emily Simpson and added: "Vicki, you lay down in the Key West bar and drank from the tap." That led Vicki to shout: "I was completely dressed! And it was very funny! Don't you have fun?"

The third part of the "True Housewives of Orange County" meeting is broadcast on Thursday December 26 at 10 p.m.