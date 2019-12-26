Update on LeBron James's injury: the Lakers star reveals that the groin was injured again in a loss to Clippers

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Lakers superstar LeBron James suggested that the groin be injured again in the defeat of his team 111-106 against the Clippers.

James returned from a thoracic muscle strain when the Lakers fought the Clippers at the Staples Center on Wednesday. The three-time NBA champion, who missed his first game of the season on Sunday, was 9 of 24 from the floor and 2 of 12 from a 3-point range for 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

After talking to reporters, James, whose first season with the Lakers was devastated by a groin injury, said he was kicked in the groin by Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.

MORE: Three conclusions of Clippers Christmas victory over the Lakers

"I felt healthy when I entered the game. The second or third defensive possession knelt in my groin when I received a load of Pat Bev," James said. "That brought me back to where I was five days ago."

It was another disappointing start for the Lakers (24-7), who had a fourth straight loss. The Lakers lost to the Clippers (23-10) for the second time this season, after having fallen in Opening Night against Kawhi Leonard's team.

"They stopped, they made shots," James said. "When we stopped, we couldn't fight back at the other end and take shots. We'll watch the movie in our next practice and see ways we can improve."

"It's a long season, it's a marathon, so, you know, it was a great atmosphere. We had the chance to win. But they made the plays."

Recent Articles

What happened in KarJenner Xmas Bash – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Update on LeBron James's injury: the Lakers star reveals that the groin was injured again in a loss to Clippers

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Lakers superstar LeBron James suggested that the groin be injured again in the defeat of his team 111-106 against the...
Read more

The indigenous people of Brazil seek to capitalize on agribusiness | Brazil news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
In Brazil, 13 percent of the Amazon rainforest are indigenous reserves, beyond the reach of farmers who contribute to deforestation. President Jair Bolsonaro is controversially...
Read more

Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gift wraps her bulk for the holidays

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jenna Dewan It's all wrapped up in Christmas, literally!On Wednesday, the pregnant star showed her growing bulge on Instagram, who dressed adorably in a...
Read more

New release dates for Malang, Chhalaang and Anurag Basu & # 39; s next

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The new year is only one week and moving to the new decade has excited almost everyone. Bollywood had an impressive 2019...
Read more
©