UNC quarterback Sam Howell focused on a different record for Tar Heels in 2020

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell arrived earlier than expected.

He broke the true FBS freshman record with 35 touchdown passes; a total that I should add in Friday's showdown against Temple in the Military Bowl. That was part of a 3,347-yard pass season that led him to lead the Tar Heels to the postseason for the first time since 2016. A win against the Owls would give Mack Brown a winning season to move towards 2020.

Howell sees the bowl confrontation as an opportunity to build on those high goals.

"We hope to win every game," Howell told Sporting News. "This is how your mentality should be when you are at this level. We want to take over the (Coastal Division of the ACC). I feel it is something at stake for now. We definitely want to be the team to take over the Coastal control … and be in she every year … and compete for an ACC championship. "

Howell pauses between the last three sentences, as if reading a progression, but it's not just a line. Howell has the confidence to walk between trust and arrogance. That is a great reason why North Carolina was a two-point conversion of beating Clemson 21-20 on September 28, 2019.

"We always talk about how we can play with anyone in the country," Howell said. "Actually, going out and doing it was completely different. Going out gave us confidence. If we can play with the so-called best team in the country, then we can play with anyone. It gave us confidence for the second half." it's from the season ".

Howell had 24 touchdown passes and only five interceptions in the next seven games, and closed the season with 401 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-10 clash against the rival state of North Carolina. It has an unusual enamel that suggests there is more to it than just numbers. It's another budding ACC quarterback quarterback.

Deshaun Watson led that transformation in Clemson. Lamar Jackson did the same in Louisville. Could Howell be the next player of great impact?

Take the view of an opposing coach. Pitt beat North Carolina 34-27 in overtime, but Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi was impressed with the first-year quarterback, who finished with 322 yards and three touchdowns despite taking five catches.

"He is a guy who can go through his progressions and go from one side of the field to the other," Narduzzi told SN. "In our game, we eliminated his first reading, but you don't see many players who can go from one side of the field to the other and connect. That guy was the best QB we have played since (Mitchell) Trubisky."

Trubisky passed for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016, his only year as a starter in Carolina before the Chicago Bears recruited him with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Howell had a more immediate impact on North Carolina after leaving the state of Florida and joining Brown last winter.

However, Brown was not even there when he began the transformation to team leader in player-led summer training.

"When I returned from the summer, the players were excited about their work ethic and leadership," Brown told SN. "Because he is the son of a coach and because mom and dad were athletes, he is in the building all the time with coach (Phil) Longo wanting to get more knowledge. I would say he is here every day."

Howell's father, Duke, fought in the Appalachian state, where he met Sam's mother, Amy, a volleyball player. Duke was also Sam's offensive coordinator at Sun Valley High School (Monroe, North Carolina). Sam's mindset, however, changed when he met Longo. The game preparation routine in the movie theater was worth it. That took Howell's game to the next level.

"I am proud of the preparation I put into the game," Howell said. "I try to have all the answers for when you go out on Saturday. I try to have an answer for everything the defense can do, and it's also to have very good players around me."

Howell said the program learned from nearby losses, including the 43-41 extra six-hour shooting with Virginia Tech. The six defeats from North Carolina came by seven points or less, but Brown points out the part of Howell's game that was limited due to ankle and shoulder injuries this season.

"In those third parties and 4s that all leave and are locked in the coverage of men, I could easily run for a first attempt and we could not do any of that," Brown said. "He has all that ahead.

"I can't imagine that it doesn't continue to improve every day," he said.

Brown points to Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who has taken the Tigers to the University football playoff in each of his two seasons at Clemson, to show where Howell's improvement could go next season. Hint: don't look at the numbers.

"Everyone talks about second-year students, but I don't believe that," Brown said. "I feel that sometimes expectations are so high for people. Like Trevor Lawrence has had a great year, but people were out of their numbers last year. That is unfair. Every year is different. Each team is different. . He has had a tremendous year. " "

For his part, Howell does not rest on the success of a record season.

"Those things are great," Howell said of the touchdown record. "I only think about how long university football has been played and nobody had done it before. It is definitely a very good feeling, but it is not something I was trying to reach."

Brown believes Howell will be more of the same, starting with the opportunity of the bowl game against Temple. Those high goals are not so high when you consider the source.

"His expectations of himself are very, very high," Brown said of Howell. "He has set a high standard that he feels he needs to reach so we can get there. One of them for him is to win every game. He is really disappointed when we don't win."

"It's not about statistics," Brown added. "It's not about the best numbers in the country. He just wants to win, and that's what makes it so special."