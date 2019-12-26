UN condemns third attack on Yemen market in one month | News

The United Nations has condemned the bombing of a busy market that killed at least 17 people earlier this week in northern Yemen, a region that has been under the control of Houthi rebels.

The office of the UN human rights coordinator in Yemen's statement on Wednesday did not say who was behind Tuesday's attack. However, a Saudi-led coalition has been waging a war against the Houthis since 2015 in an attempt to restore the internationally recognized government.

Plus:

Thousands of Yemeni civilians have died in airstrikes.

The UN statement said that, along with the 17 dead, which included 12 Ethiopian migrants who had recently arrived in Yemen, another 12 civilians were injured in the attack on the Al-Raqw market in the northern province of Saada.

It was the third time in a month that the market was attacked, the UN said, adding that the number of deaths and injuries in the three attacks has reached 89.

Houthi local authorities greatly restrict access to journalists and human rights groups in the Saada region, which has witnessed some of the worst war fighting.

& # 39; A serious violation & # 39;

Saudi Arabia's state news agency quoted spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki on Thursday as saying his coalition command is investigating an attack that attacked Houthi rebels in the Monabbih district of Saada, where the market is located, the Tuesday.

Al-Malki said the attack could have resulted in "accidental losses,quot; and "collateral damage,quot; and that the results of the investigation will be made public.

Market attacks are deeply worrisome, said Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. "Each attack of this type is a serious violation. The parties responsible for it and others atrocities, you must be accountable. "

Later on Wednesday, Houthi spokesman Yehia Sarea attributed "these crimes,quot; to the Saudi-led coalition, saying on Twitter that "they will not go unnoticed,quot; and promising that the victims will be avenged.

Sarea calculated the death toll at least 20. He also posted images on social networks that claim to show the victims of the attack.

Al Masirah television, controlled by Houthi, said Tuesday's incident was the result of artillery bombardment from across the border with Saudi Arabia.

The attack occurred during a relative pause in the conflict, which broke out in 2014, when the Houthis invaded the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north, expelling the internationally recognized government of Yemen under Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and starting a civil war. which soon intensified when regional powers intervened

The war killed tens of thousands of people and left millions of people with food and medicine shortages, taking the country to the brink of famine.