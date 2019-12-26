U.S. Army UU. Prepares to test a new hypersonic weapons system – Defense Blog

The United States Army is preparing to accommodate the flight tests of the flight test vehicles of the hypersonic weapons system, according to a Federal Trade Opportunities notice issued earlier this month.

The Army Hiring Command (ACC) has published a request for information on hypersonic weapons support tests, specifically "the current, new and evolving requirements of Hypersonic Test Engineering, Mission Planning and Systems (HyTEMPS)".

The U.S. Army UU. You need information on possible sources that can provide the technical skills, facilities and personnel necessary to support current, new and evolving HyTEMPS requirements, according to a Federal Trade Opportunities notice.

The purpose of this RFI is to gain knowledge of the capabilities, capacity and experience of potential suppliers with respect to approaches to accommodate flight tests of flight test vehicles, as well as recommended contractual approaches (currently, the Federal Government is considering executing an award contract not after June 2020 with a focus on acquiring a four-year general cost type contact (two-year base and one, two-year option) valued below $ 100 millions).

The contractor must have a TOP SECRET installation authorization and a SECRET protection capability at the time of the contract award. In addition, as determined by the competent government authority, all contractor personnel who perform contact tasks in support of the resulting contract at a government site that requires access to classified information must be a U.S. citizen and have (at least) a SECRET authorization in the time of award of the contract.

According to open sources, hypersonic attack weapons, capable of flying at speeds greater than Mach 5, are a key aspect of the long-range precision fire modernization effort for the Army and national security strategy to compete and overcome threats. potential.

The U.S. Army UU. It aims to obtain the first experimental prototype of long-range hypersonic weapons for fiscal year 2023. The new land system launched by truck must be armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel more than 3,800 miles per hour.

The new weapon system, also known as LRHW, will provide a critical strategic weapon and a powerful deterrent against the opposing capabilities of the US Army. UU. Hypersonic missiles can reach the top of Earth's atmosphere and remain beyond the reach of air defense and missile systems until they are ready to attack, and by then it is too late to react. Extremely precise, ultrafast, maneuverable and survival, the hypersonic can attack anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes.