Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 21 in the Philippines | News

At least 21 people have been confirmed dead, while another 10 remain missing on Friday after Typhoon Phanfone hit several central islands in the Philippines on Christmas Day, forcing at least one province to declare a state of calamity.

According to news reports, most of the deaths were from the province of Iloilo, where at least nine people were killed. The other deaths were from several other provinces also affected by Phanfone.

The province of Leyte, which was the first to withstand the worst part of the typhoon, declared a state of calamity and reported damage to fishing, livestock and crops worth close to $ 1 million.

More than 58,000 people were also forced to evacuate through several provinces that led to the typhoon, which struck when the predominantly Catholic nation was celebrating Christmas.

The images published on social networks showed some underwater areas in some provinces of Capiz and Iloilo. Thousands were forced to evacuate before the typhoon.

Phanfone is expected to leave the Philippine area of ​​responsibility on Saturday morning.

Phanfone also arrived in Boracay, Coron and other holiday destinations that are famous for their white-sand beaches and popular with foreign tourists.

The Kalibo airport, which serves Boracay, suffered serious damage, according to a Korean tourist who was stranded there.

The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year. (Bobbie Alota / AFP)

Although weaker, Phanfone was following a path similar to Super Typhoon Haiyan, the deadliest cyclone in the country that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

The Philippines is the first major land mass facing the Pacific cyclone belt.

As such, the archipelago is affected by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing many people, eliminating crops, homes and other infrastructure, and keeping millions of perennially poor people.

A study conducted in July 2019 by the Asian Development Bank based in Manila said that the most frequent storms reduce 1 percent of the economic production in the Philippines, while the strongest reduce production by almost 3 percent.