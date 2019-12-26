Twitter says actor Hayden Christensen is NOT aging well.

The actor Hayden Christensen is 38 years old, and a few years ago he was one of the sexiest men in the United States.

Well, those days are over.

A new image of Hayden leaked online, and it has gone viral on social media. And people on Twitter are entering the Star Wars actor.

This is how it looks now. Wow.

This is what Hayden looked like.

Hayden is a Canadian actor and producer. He began his career in Canadian television at the age of 13, then diversified into American television in the late 1990s.

Christensen gained international fame for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in the films of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005).

For the Star Wars films he was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Actor and the Revelation Award of the Cannes Film Festival. He also received praise for his portrayal of Stephen Glass in the movie Shattered Glass.