Twitter says actor Hayden Christensen is NOT aging well.

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The actor Hayden Christensen is 38 years old, and a few years ago he was one of the sexiest men in the United States.

Well, those days are over.

A new image of Hayden leaked online, and it has gone viral on social media. And people on Twitter are entering the Star Wars actor.

This is how it looks now. Wow.

This is what Hayden looked like.

spl197191_002

