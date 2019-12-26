Turkish court rules that Wikipedia block violates rights | News

The Constitutional Court of Turkey ruled that a blockade of more than two years in accessing the online encyclopedia Wikipedia in the country is a violation of freedom of expression.

Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a "smear campaign,quot; against the country, after the website refused to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey in support of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) Group and other organizations.

On its website, the court said Thursday that it had ruled "that freedom of expression had been violated, that it is under the protection of clause 26 of the Constitution." The ruling opens the way to lift the ban on the website.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that hosts Wikipedia, filed an application with the highest court in Turkey to challenge the access block.

"One of the saddest questions is this: from day one we expressed on all platforms that the process of blocking access to all Wikipedia was illegal," wrote Gonenc Gurkaynak, a lawyer representing Wikimedia, on Twitter.

"Even so, we had to drag the issue by filing a lawsuit both before the (Constitutional Court) and (the European Court of Human Rights) and fighting for this issue for years," he said.

The ruling was approved by a majority of 10 to six in court, said Yaman Akdeniz, a lawyer who had requested the court as a user.

& # 39; Threat to national security & # 39;

Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017 when the telecommunications regulator cited a law that allowed it to ban access to sites considered obscene or a threat to national security.

The Constitutional Court must send a written statement to the Turkish telecommunications control agency to lift the ban, Akdeniz told Reuters news agency, adding that similar resolutions were implemented in 24 hours in the past.

"Legally, the (lower) court has no right to resist this ruling," he said. But he added that there have been recent examples in which lower courts did not immediately implement the decision of the Constitutional Court.

Akdeniz said the articles that led to the ban will remain online.

The independence of the judiciary in Turkey has been hotly debated in recent years, and critics say judicial rulings are influenced by politicians.

President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party deny such claims, saying that the judiciary makes its decisions independently.

Many Turks have found ways to bypass the ban on Wikipedia and other blocked websites.