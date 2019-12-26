Turkey's ban on Wikipedia is unconstitutional, according to a court

A higher court in Turkey ruled on Thursday that the country's ban on Wikipedia was unconstitutional, granting a victory to defenders of freedom of expression more than two and a half years after the ban was imposed amid an offensive against access at the information.

The Turkish Constitutional Court, the highest court that could consider the issue, ruled in favor of Wikipedia after lawyers from the online encyclopedia argued that the ban violated the right to freedom of expression, which is protected by the Turkish Constitution , according to Stephen LaPorte, the legal director of the Wikimedia Foundation, who runs Wikipedia.

The foundation said in a statement Thursday that it hoped that "access will be restored soon in Turkey." A summary of the case was published on the court's website. But before the ban is lifted, it is most likely necessary to publish a full opinion, said Yaman Akdeniz, a law professor at the Bilgi University in Istanbul, who also questioned the ban on Wikipedia.

He said he expected the court's decision on Thursday to be enforced.

"We join the people of Turkey and the millions of readers and volunteers who rely on Wikipedia around the world to welcome this important recognition of universal access to knowledge," the foundation said in its statement.