Turkey's ban on Wikipedia is unconstitutional, according to a court

A higher court in Turkey ruled on Thursday that the country's ban on Wikipedia was unconstitutional, granting a victory to defenders of freedom of expression more than two and a half years after the ban was imposed amid an offensive against access at the information.
The Turkish Constitutional Court, the highest court that could consider the issue, ruled in favor of Wikipedia after lawyers from the online encyclopedia argued that the ban violated the right to freedom of expression, which is protected by the Turkish Constitution , according to Stephen LaPorte, the legal director of the Wikimedia Foundation, who runs Wikipedia.
The foundation said in a statement Thursday that it hoped that "access will be restored soon in Turkey." A summary of the case was published on the court's website. But before the ban is lifted, it is most likely necessary to publish a full opinion, said Yaman Akdeniz, a law professor at the Bilgi University in Istanbul, who also questioned the ban on Wikipedia.
He said he expected the court's decision on Thursday to be enforced.
"We join the people of Turkey and the millions of readers and volunteers who rely on Wikipedia around the world to welcome this important recognition of universal access to knowledge," the foundation said in its statement.
The Turkish embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The ban was seen as another attempt by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to suppress freedom of expression. Mr. Erdogan was emboldened after A failed coup attempt in July 2016, which embarked on a radical purge of Turkish institutions and suspended or dismissed thousands of alleged dissidents, including judges and police.
Turkish voters approved a referendum in April 2017 that granted broad executive powers to Mr. Erdogan, whose government has sentenced dozens of journalists to prison.
The same month, Turkey blocked access to Wikipedia after the site refused to remove content that the government considered offensive, including references to its relationship with Syrian terrorists and militants.. The country said it was banning the site for the protection of public order or national security.
Days after the ban was imposed, Wikimedia asked a court to overturn it, LaPorte said. A court in Ankara ruled against the foundation, so it filed a series of appeals shortly after.
The foundation also announced in May that it had filed a case challenging the ban before the European Court of Human Rights. Turkey's response in that case is expected in January, the foundation said.
Many saw Thursday's ruling as an attempt by Turkey to avoid or avoid a European court ruling.
"This is to prevent the European court from issuing a ruling before the Constitutional Court issues its ruling," Akdeniz said. "That would have been harmful to Turkey."
Thursday's ruling was not the first time that the Constitutional Court of Turkey intervened in the ban on popular websites. In 2014, the court determined that the prohibitions of both YouTube and Twitter violated freedom of expression.
Akdeniz said Thursday's ruling was "welcome," but said "it is two and a half years late."
"The Constitutional Court should have given priority to this case," he said.