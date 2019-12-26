Turkey is close to sending troops to Libya, says Erdogan

Turkey on Thursday approached a major military intervention in the escalation of the civil war in Libya, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a parliamentary vote that could send troops in a matter of weeks to support the government of the North African country.
Erdogan wants to counter Russia-backed forces of militia leader Khalifa Hifter, who have put the Libyan capital, Tripoli, under siege since April.
Although the size of the planned deployment is unclear, it would mean a much greater role for Turkey, and for Erdogan, in a chaotic war that had already become a battle of power between the regional powers.
Erdogan, whose government has supplied armored vehicles and drones to the Libyan government recognized by the United Nations, said in early December that his country could also send troops. But as recently as Wednesday, when he met with Libyan and Tunisian officials in Tunisia, he also said that Turkey would intervene only at the request of the government in Tripoli.
On Thursday, he said that a request had arrived and that the Turkish Parliament, which controls his party, would consider it on January 8 or 9.
“We are not going where we are not invited. At this time, there is an invitation to which we will respond, ”Erdogan said at a meeting of his ruling party in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. "If God permits, as soon as Parliament opens, as the first thing we will do, we will present the resolution of troop deployment to our Parliament."
However, it was not clear if the Libyan government had formally invited Turkey to send troops. Speaking in Tunisia, Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told reporters Thursday that the government will ask for help if the situation deteriorates further.
"If the situation intensifies, we have the right to defend Tripoli and its residents," Bashagha said, according to Reuters.
Since the 2011 rebellion that collapsed and killed the dictator colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi, Libya has been mistreated and fragmented by struggles between factions. Hifter, a former army officer of Colonel el-Gaddafi, spent years trying to overthrow him, even for a long time living in the United States.
Mr. Hifter, who introduces himself as a strong ruler, is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and has received help from France.
His forces suffered a major setback in June with the loss of a base south of Tripoli, but his fortune revived in recent months with the arrival of Russian mercenaries who bring support from concerted artillery and sniper fire, all with the blessing of the Kremlin.
"Everyone who is helping a warlord, but we are responding to an invitation from the country's legitimate government," Erdogan said. "This is our difference."
The Libyan government led by Fayez al-Sarraj has defended itself in Tripoli, but as the battle has deepened in recent months, it has become increasingly dependent on Erdogan's support for survival.
On Saturday, the Turkish Parliament ratified a new security and military cooperation agreement with the government of al-Sarraj.
"We have given and will give all forms of support to the Tripoli government," Erdogan said.