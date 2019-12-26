Turkey is close to sending troops to Libya, says Erdogan

Turkey on Thursday approached a major military intervention in the escalation of the civil war in Libya, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a parliamentary vote that could send troops in a matter of weeks to support the government of the North African country.

Erdogan wants to counter Russia-backed forces of militia leader Khalifa Hifter, who have put the Libyan capital, Tripoli, under siege since April.

Although the size of the planned deployment is unclear, it would mean a much greater role for Turkey, and for Erdogan, in a chaotic war that had already become a battle of power between the regional powers.

%MINIFYHTMLa33e4b2264962d639db4f4c59527e62611% %MINIFYHTMLa33e4b2264962d639db4f4c59527e62612%

Erdogan, whose government has supplied armored vehicles and drones to the Libyan government recognized by the United Nations, said in early December that his country could also send troops. But as recently as Wednesday, when he met with Libyan and Tunisian officials in Tunisia, he also said that Turkey would intervene only at the request of the government in Tripoli.