TSRFashion: Halima Aden becomes the first black woman in a Hijab to cover the magazine "Essence,quot;

The super model Halima Aden has already made history within the fashion industry, but now she has advanced even more, since she is now the first black woman to wear a hijab on the cover of Essence magazine.

@Essence reports that Halima Aden, 22, who is a Muslim, covers the January 2020 edition of Essence magazine, officially making her the first black woman with a hijab on the cover of the magazine. The model signed by IMG initially caught national attention in 2016 when she was the first Miss Minnesota contestant to compete in a hijab and a burkini, continued modeling at the Yeezy fashion show in Kanye West and appeared on the covers of both British Vogue and Allure magazines.

Earlier this year, Halima also broke down barriers by becoming the first model in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition to wear a hijab, a burkini and be completely covered. She was also the first Muslim queen back home from her high school and the first Somali student senator at her university.

In an exclusive interview with Essence, Halima said the following about the honor:

"It is important for me to be visible and do everything possible so that girls know they don't have to change who they are. I want them to know that the world will find them exactly where they stand."

The Essence edition of January / February 2020 will be available in print in a few weeks.

