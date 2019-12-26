Toya Johnson is surrounded by love for Christmas: the presence of her father and mother makes fans happy

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Toya Johnson shared a couple of new photos for Christmas in which she is with her loved ones. Robert Rushing is by his side, as is his sister and mother. Check out the beautiful cheerful photos below.

Fans are also impressed by the fact that Toya's parents are there.

Someone commented: ‘Mrs. Nita backing that up in Big Walter, "and another follower said:" Beautiful family❤️ Merry Christmas God bless you❤🙏🏾🎄 "

A fan posted this: "Let me discover that Nita trynna retrieves that old thang." Merry Christmas to your beautiful family ❤️ ’and someone else said:‘ Reign said that sike has no photo for her hahaha. Too cute Beautiful family photo. God bless 🙌🏿 ’

A fan wrote: ‘Reign said that sike had no photo for her hahaha. Too cute Beautiful family photo. God bless you, "and one commenter published:" Your parents together? I love this photo! You have a very beautiful family❤️ ’

Someone else said that ‘The family does not need to be explained. @toyajohnson you have such a beautiful family, "and another commentator said:" Merry Christmas to you and your absolutely beautiful family. "

A follower published: "Toya, I really love how you love your family. Your mother is so blessed to have you, you are amazing, love, laughter, pain, pain, despite everything, you stand firm. I have the greater respect for you "

Toya recently changed his IG name from Wright to Johnson and fans were happy to see this move he decided to make.

Ad

In other news, Toya also recently shared a couple of new photos in which she looks divine along with her best friend at the mayor's dance.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Steph and Ayesha Curry hug with their 3 children at Christmas – See photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Summary and Summary of League One: Wycombe, Peterborough defeated | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Scheana Shay flirts with Brett in the first Vanderpump rules

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Are these really the best days of their lives?On Christmas day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans kept the present as they dropped the first...
Read more

Porsha Williams shares beautiful photos of her Christmas celebration with Dennis McKinley and baby Pilar Jhena

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Porsha Williams shares some moving photos for Christmas. She couldn't be happier along with her baby Pilar Jhena McKinley and Dennis McKinley. Fans are delighted...
Read more

Match Report – Luton 3 – 3 Fulham

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©