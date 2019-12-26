Tottenham will withdraw Jack Clarke early from Leeds loan | Soccer news

Leeds works to persuade Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to remain on Elland Road





Jack Clarke has played just 19 minutes of soccer championship this season for Leeds

Tottenham will withdraw teenager Jack Clarke from his loan in Leeds in January due to lack of playing time, the Championship club said.

Leeds sold Clarke, 19, to the Spurs in the summer with the York-born player immediately lent to the whites, but has played only 19 minutes of championship football this season, in addition to making two appearances in the EFL Cup .

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed in his program notes for the Boxing Day match against Preston that Clarke will return to the Spurs in January.

"We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career, as the Spurs have confirmed, due to lack of play time, he will be called in the January window," Kinnear wrote.

Kinnear added that Leeds is working to persuade Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to remain in Yorkshire despite his own lack of game time.

Eddie Nketiah has had his Leeds loan interrupted by an injury this season

The 20-year-old forward has seen his season interrupted by an abdominal injury and has not yet started a Championship game this season, but has scored five goals in 16 total appearances, including two EFL Cup starts.

Kinnear wrote: "I appreciate that much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal has the right to withdraw it in January, we still believe it can have a great impact during the rest of the season in Leeds United."

"Consequently, we strive to convince Eddie and the Arsenal technical team that the training environment and the profile of the opportunity to play at Thorpe Arch and Elland Road remains the best option for their long-term development."

