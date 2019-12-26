Tony Hawk honors the mother who passed away on Christmas Eve with a touching tribute

%MINIFYHTML9865c4ce9b456e9961ca5c81c19a291b9% %MINIFYHTML9865c4ce9b456e9961ca5c81c19a291b10%

By sharing the sad news through Instagram, skate legend points out that Nancy Hawk, 94, fought Alzheimer's and dementia for about a decade.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk He spent Christmas mourning his mother's death.

Nancy Hawk passed away on Christmas Eve (December 24), at 94.

His son shared the sad news with fans on Instagram, explaining that his mother died "peacefully" after "a decade-long battle against Alzheimer's and dementia."

"We watched without being able to do anything while she moved away, mentally and physically, in rapid decline in recent years," he wrote. "With each visit, there were less likely to be signs of recognition."

"Instead of thinking about the painful illness that took her away from us, I would like to honor her with the recognition of the successes in her life: she grew up during the Great Depression, had two jobs at age 14, married my father after He enlisted in the Navy during World War II, and managed to raise four children with a meager budget while giving us a lot of encouragement and confidence to follow our passions.

"He earned his doctorate in business administration at an age that most would choose to retire from work altogether. He was a surrogate mother and a beacon of warmth for many of my misfit friends with strange hair and difficult backgrounds."

He concluded the tribute by writing: "If you met Nancy Hawk or just want to celebrate her life with us, raise a glass and play her favorite hip hop song in her honor. Thank you for all mom, we love her and we are grateful for your guide. Before I forget: f ** k Alzheimer, give @hilarityforcharity. "