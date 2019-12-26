Tiny Harris shares beautiful vacation photos with the whole family and tells fans that T.I. It was Santa Claus all night

Tiny Harris shared more family photos on her social media account, and the whole gang seems happy and in a good mood for the holidays. Tiny also made sure to tell people that her husband played Santa Claus all night.

Check out the post that Tiny shared on IG below.

‘Another amazing Christmas with my big family !! @majorpharris & @ troubleman31 was out all night being Santa Claus … I'm more than grateful for all my love #OurXmasEveTradition 🙏🏽👑🎁🎄, "Tiny captioned her post.

Someone commented: Feliz Merry Christmas! I pray that each of you enjoy your family and friends on this special day! "And another follower said:" Merry Christmas, love how you love your family! God bless you. & # 39;

A follower published this: "Happy Holidays Family ❤️ you really,quot;, and someone else said: "Thank you and your family for all the blessings you give other people ❤️ to your family,quot;.

One follower wrote: "You are all so great giving,quot; ️May God Continue To Y’s‼ ️🙌🏽🙌🏽 ’and another commenter posted this:‘ Awwwww, lovely! Merry Christmas to all!!!! @ problemman31. May God bless you for all that you have been doing to help those in need! "

An Instagram installer also wished Tiny and her family all the best: "I love you older @majorgirl Merry Christmas to the family."

Tiny recently shared a video with her girl Heiress Harris opening presents.

They could not choose the best bath bomb of all those that were part of their hiding place for Christmas gifts.



