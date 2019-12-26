Tiger Woods Masters victory: Sky Sports experts in the glory of Augusta | Golf news

















Ewen Murray, Rich Beem and Paul McGinley remember an extraordinary week at the Augusta National when Tiger Woods challenged the skeptics to win their fifth Masters title and the 15th major.

Tiger Woods is heading to the New Year as defending champion of the Masters, but where is his victory in the great comebacks of all times of the sport?

Woods' only victory at Augusta was the fifteenth main title and the first since 2008, after seeing his career plagued with injuries during large parts of the decade.

Woods previously won the Master in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005

The former world number 1 needed back surgery four times in the space of three years and fell out of the world's first 1,000 after being limited to only seven rounds of competitive golf between August 2015 and November 2017.

Woods was not sure how his body could cope with a complete schedule for the first time since 2013, only to exceed expectations with second place in the Valspar Championship and the PGA Championship before claiming the 80th PGA Tour title in the Tour Championship 2018.

The victory in East Lake saw Woods enter 2019 as a great contender once again, with the 43-year-old delivering in style to claim the green jacket for the fifth time with a first victory at the Masters since 2005.

Woods began the final round two drifts from Francesco Molinari, but took control of the tournament over the closing holes, with a two below 70 enough to finish a free kick by Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

Woods is now three of Jack Nicklaus' all-time record

Click on the video above to hear Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Ewen Murray remember Woods' victory and an unforgettable week at the Masters!