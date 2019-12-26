Three conclusions of the impressive victory of the Clippers on Christmas day over the Lakers

There were big hits, big stops and the biggest stars the NBA has to offer. Yes, the battle for Los Angeles lived up to expectations.

The Clippers captured an exciting 111-106 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday, going 2-0 against their Pacific Division rivals this season. Kawhi Leonard opened the way for the Clippers with 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists; Lakers strikers LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to get 47 points, but shot only 17 of 41 from the field (3 of 18 in 3 points).

But it was the annoying clippers' escort, Patrick Beverley, who had the best play of the night: a slap by James in the last seconds that sealed a return victory.

Here are three conclusions of an exciting Christmas Day contest at the Staples Center.

Kawhi Leonard one step above the other stars

LeBron, AD, Paul George, forget about them. No one shone as bright as Leonard, especially in the last room. He scored 11 of the Clippers' last 21 points, helping his team close the door to the Lakers with a 17-5 run.

Leonard also accepted the challenge of defending James one by one, harassing the MVP four times and doing everything possible to prevent James from receiving the ball. James contributed a triple double (23 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds), but did not score with his usual efficiency (9 of 24 shots, 2 of 12 from beyond the goal).

Davis had similar shooting problems and totaled just four points in the final frame. George never found a rhythm, ending with 17 points in 18 shots.

Leonard was simply on a different level on Wednesday night, and there was no room for debate. Oh, and by the way, he is now 15-8 in his career against LeBron.

Patrick Beverley with a game very Patrick Beverley

How else to say it? Classic Pat Bev.

The 31-year-old guard did not publish the craziest statistical line, but it appeared enormously when it mattered most. Beverley attacked the boards with his usual ferocity, making nine rebounds, including five only in the fourth quarter.

Most importantly, Beverley did what turned out to be the decisive stop for James. With the Lakers losing by three points and less than 10 seconds left, James tried a triple pull-up but was stripped by Beverley. The slow motion reps showed that the ball brushed LeBron's fingers before falling out of bounds, resulting in a rotation and sealed the victory.

Here is the number that really tells the story: Beverley was over 26 in 32 minutes. No one else was better than plus-13.

The boy makes things happen.

A building block for Kyle Kuzma

James and the Lakers aren't looking for side dishes, but hey, Kuzma looked good!

He brought some energy from the bank with 15 points in the first quarter. He showed great confidence and did not hesitate with the ball in his hands.

Kuzma finished with a maximum of 25 points and beat the candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell (18 points) and Lou Williams (six points) combined.

Perhaps this kind of effort against an elite opponent could serve as a turning point for Kuzma. He has been up and down with injuries and fluctuations in minutes from coach Frank Vogel, but he could use this as a springboard for the new year.