This is where your favorite Bollywood stars will welcome 2020

After doing everything possible during the Christmas celebrations, now is the time to bring the new year. It is known that many Bollywood stars come out at this time of year and celebrate the beginning of the new year in the presence of their relatives. Scroll down to find out which Bollywood star will be heading to which part of the world will welcome 2020.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The powerful couple will head to Cape Town (South Africa), which is apparently one of Akshay's favorite vacation destinations.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

As in recent years, Saif and Kareena will celebrate New Year's Eve in Gstaad, Switzerland. One of the friends of the University of Saif and his better half will join the couple.

Sara Ali Khan

While Saif will celebrate his new year in Switzerland, his daughter Sara will enjoy the beautiful beaches of Maldives.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will spend the last week of 2019 with his children in France. The actor will return to the base in the first week of January 2020.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have probably chosen the ideal getaway for a couple, since they have a 10-day visit to Holland and Switzerland.

Kiara Advani

After filming for Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani will head to South Africa along with her family for a much needed break.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam will celebrate the new year together with his family in Chandigarh.

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra will bring the new year in Norway along with their families. Witnessing the northern lights is a great way to welcome the new year.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will play the new year with his family in Dubai, UAE. While his wife Maanyata and their children Shahraan and Iqra have already left the country, Sanjay will join them after the wrapping session for their next project.

Disha Patani

The Bollywood bomb will head to Japan to celebrate New Year's Eve this time. He will go on vacation after filming a song for Baaghi 3.