This is what Nick Jonas gave Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Christmas

The lovebirds Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas together and the images are fascinating. While the holiday season is about creating memories with loved ones, it's also about the art of gifting, and judging by Priyanka's reaction in his latest images, Nick definitely didn't disappoint. Nick never fails to make an extra effort to get Priyanka off his feet and he did it once more at Christmas.

The couple took Instagram to share adorable photos of their Christmas celebrations. Nick did his best at Christmas and gave PeeCee an electric sled, which Batmobile nicknamed him.

Priyanka also posted a photo of her family, including her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth Chopra joining the happy celebrations. Nickyanka's pets, Diana and Gino, also looked adorable in the photos, as they found their respective places in the family photos.

When sharing the photos and videos, Priyanka wrote: “Santa drove in my batmobile !! Aaaah! My husband knows me very well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas. "Meanwhile, Nick also shared photos of a radiant priyanka in his sleigh and wrote:" Nothing better than watching her smile. #christmas. ”He also shared photos of them laughing and having fun, along with the caption:“ Merry Christmas from us for you. ”Christmas greetings from fans, who couldn't stop talking about the super couple.

Check out some more photos here …