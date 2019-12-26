They said #MeToo. Now they are being sued.

In a small courtroom in Beijing, Wang Qi supporters gathered, awaiting the start of China's first #MeToo trial. Ms. Wang accused her former boss of sexually harassing her.
But it was not Ms. Wang's former boss who was tried. It was Mrs. Wang herself.
Zhou Fei, a senior official at the China branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature, sued Ms. Wang in August 2018, accusing her former employee of slandering him when she wrote in a social media post that he kissed her for the strength during a work trip. If Ms. Wang loses the case, she has to apologize to Mr. Zhou online and pay him $ 1,400.
"If you don't make a sacrifice for the protection of women's rights and interests," he said last year, before his lawyer warned him that he risked more defamation claims when he spoke, "there will definitely be no progress."
In China, the accuser can quickly become the accused. At least six men publicly accused of assault or sexual harassment have sued their accusers, or people who have publicized the claims of those accusers, for defamation in the past year.
In fact, of only 34 lawsuits filed in China between 2010 and 2017 related to sexual harassment in the workplace, 19 of them were filed by the accused authors, according to the Beijing Yuanzhong Gender Development Center, a defense group . More than half were reported by stalkers accused against their employers, citing unfair dismissals or damage to their reputation. In one case, a victim had to compensate her stalker for damaging her eardrum after she slapped him. The women who said they had been harassed filed only two of the lawsuits.
As the #MeToo movement has spread, men In the United States, France, India and other places they have resorted to the courts, sometimes arguing successfully that they had been defamed by their accusers or by the media. The most famous example could be Geoffrey Rush, the Australian actor, who in April earned at least $ 608,000 from The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia.
But #MeToo activists say that China represents an extreme example of using the courts to suppress accusations. That can make women think twice before going public in a highly patriarchal society that often embarrasses them for speaking, activists say.
The government has enacted laws that prohibit sexual harassment, but does not define the term. The application is poor. Defamation laws are stacked in favor of the plaintiffs, with a greater burden of proof on the victim. If it fails, it is presumed to be "subjectively guilty."
Victims are often pressured to remain silent, said Li Ying, a lawyer and director of the Yuanzhong Gender Development Center. "Our entire society remains partial and stigmatizes victims of sexual harassment," he said.
However, according to some measures, the #MeToo movement has changed to China. He inspired dozens of women to demand research on bosses, teachers and co-workers. In August, the government updated its civil code to Increase the obligations of Chinese employers to prevent sexual harassment.
But Beijing suppresses #MeToo discussions online because it fears social movements it does not control. Online complaints of inappropriate sexual behavior were one of the most censored issues on the WeChat messaging platform in 2018, according to WeChatscope, a research project at the University of Hong Kong. The hashtags #MeToo and #Woyeshi ("me too,quot; in Chinese) are banned on the Chinese Internet.
Perhaps the most famous example of a #MeToo defamation lawsuit in China is that filed by Richard Liu, the e-commerce magnate. Mr. Liu, founder of online retailer JD.com, is suing two Chinese bloggers for commenting on allegations that he raped a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota last year after a business dinner. Mr. Liu, who has not been charged with any crime, demands $ 436,000 plus legal fees and an apology.
Last year, Zhou Xiaoxuan became the face of China's #MeToo movement after accusing Zhu Jun, a host of China Central Television, the state broadcaster, sexually assaulted her in 2014. Last year, Mr. Zhu filed a defamation lawsuit against Ms. Zhou describing her accusations as "shamelessly fabricated and brutally propagated,quot; and looking around of $ 95,000 in damages.
Ms. Zhou responded, claiming damage to her dignity.
In July, a Shenzhen city court heard a defamation case filed by Xu Gang, former Professor of Urbana-Champaign of the University of Illinois, against Wesleyan University professor Wang Ao after Dr. Wang published in the social networks that several students had been sexually assaulted by Dr. Xu. Dr. Xu has He denied the accusations, which his lawyer has said are defamatory.
In September, Dr. Wang and two of Dr. Xu's former students filed a lawsuit in Illinois, accusing Dr. Xu of rape, sexual abuse and assault.
The following month, the Chinese court sided with Dr. Xu and awarded him more than $ 14,000, said Dr. Wang, who said he would appeal.
The incidents often occurred a long time ago and the victims often do not retain the evidence, which makes their cases difficult to prove.
Belinda He, who was a 21-year-old intern in a weekly Chinese news magazine nine years ago, accused an older colleague of kissing her by force and taking her clothes off in a hotel room. Still, he did not make his accusations public for a long time.
When Zou Sicong, another former journalist, heard Ms. He's story, he became outraged. Ms. He wrote an article about the incident and passed it to Mr. Zou, who published it in his personal WeChat account in August 2018. The article named the defendant, Deng Fei, the magazine's chief correspondent. Ms. He was identified as "Lady C."
Three months later, Mr. Deng sued Mr. Zou for defamation. In August, Ms. He received a judicial notice that Mr. Deng had also decided to sue her for the same charge.
Zou said he wants to help women like Ms. He seek justice and defend their freedom of expression.
"It is part of my value system and I am willing to pay the price," he said.
Many of these difficulties have developed in the defamation trial of Ms. Wang, the former W.W.F. employee. Women's rights activists call it the first trial for sexual harassment since the #MeToo movement in China emerged.
In July 2018, Ms. Wang wrote on Weibo that "a certain leader in W.W.F. of last name Zhou,quot; kissed her after a drunken night on March 14, 2016 during a work trip. She quit her job in 2017 after being diagnosed with depression, she said.
Some people asked him why he was making such a fuss for just one kiss. His friends warned him not to talk about the incident and told him he had to "be careful."
"I'm angry," Wang wrote. "I don't have the ability to take him to court."
Ms. Wang said that following her social media posts, dozens of women wrote to her "saying they had similar encounters but didn't dare to speak."
Mr. Zhou did not respond to requests for comments made through W.W.F. and did not answer calls to your mobile phone.
On a cold day in December 2018, Ms. Wang appeared before a judge in a small courtroom in Beijing while preparing to defend herself. His lawyers, journalists and a follower, six people in total, crowded into the four available seats.
When Mr. Zhou, his former boss, entered, Ms. Wang avoided eye contact. The supporter, Tang Ke, stared at him. Ms. Tang said she didn't know Mrs. Wang personally, but decided to come after seeing her post on Weibo.
"Look at him, how can he keep smiling?" Mrs. Tang asked with clenched teeth.
Later, the judge asked the observers to explain what they were doing in court. Mr. Zhou's lawyers argued that the trial should be closed to the public, citing the privacy of their clients. The judge approved the request, which provoked a protest from Ms. Tang.
Outside the courtroom, Ms. Tang said she was also a victim of sexual assault by three men. He called Mr. Zhou a "thug,quot; for suing Ms. Wang, and said he was in court to take a stand against the censorship of the #MeToo government.
"If all women can talk about sexual assault and expose these men online, then men will have to pay a price," Tang said.
"And if there is a price to pay, then they will not dare to do those things."
Finally, Mr. Zhou prevailed in China's first #MeToo trial. This week, the court sided with him and against Ms. Wang. Although he will not have to pay $ 1,400 for damages, the court ordered him to apologize to him and eliminate his charges.
Elsie Chen and Amber Wang contributed to the investigation.