They said #MeToo. Now they are being sued.

In a small courtroom in Beijing, Wang Qi supporters gathered, awaiting the start of China's first #MeToo trial. Ms. Wang accused her former boss of sexually harassing her.

But it was not Ms. Wang's former boss who was tried. It was Mrs. Wang herself.

Zhou Fei, a senior official at the China branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature, sued Ms. Wang in August 2018, accusing her former employee of slandering him when she wrote in a social media post that he kissed her for the strength during a work trip. If Ms. Wang loses the case, she has to apologize to Mr. Zhou online and pay him $ 1,400.

"If you don't make a sacrifice for the protection of women's rights and interests," he said last year, before his lawyer warned him that he risked more defamation claims when he spoke, "there will definitely be no progress."

In China, the accuser can quickly become the accused. At least six men publicly accused of assault or sexual harassment have sued their accusers, or people who have publicized the claims of those accusers, for defamation in the past year.