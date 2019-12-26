Thematic songwriter Friends Allee Willis dies at 72

Tiffany Rose / Getty Images
No one told you that life was going to be like this …
Allee willis—More known for writing the friends theme song "I & # 39; ll Be There For You,quot; and Earth Wind and Fire"September," which happened on Christmas Eve, his publicist told New York Times. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. She was 72 years old.
"Allee Willis was a one-of-a-kind creative genius, her love, spirit and art are always interwoven in the fabric and legacy of Earth, Wind & Fire," said the band official. Twitter account wrote. "We will miss her very much. Rest in love."
According to your website, the friends hit – recorded by The Rembrandts– It was "a real fight,quot; to compose. After all, as Willis pointed out, she was "used to writing lyrics that are more funky and don't sound so simple." Still, the catchy tune earned him an Emmy nomination in 1995. (The trophy finally went to Star Trek: Voyager.)
Throughout his illustrious career, the musical genius won two Grammy Awards for his work in Beverly Hills Cop and Broadway The color Purple, the latter who also earned a Tony nomination.
Despite his talent and great success, Willis never learned to read or play a musical instrument. Rather, the Detroit native developed her trade by sitting outside Motown Records as a child.
"I am so madly attached to Motown and all the music that came out of Detroit, and it gave me love for that kind of music," he told The Detroit Free Press. "There is no doubt: if I had grown up elsewhere, I would never have been a composer. Because I certainly don't have the skills to be."
The Composers Hall of Fame member wrote hundreds of songs for some of the world's most famous artists, including Ray charles, Cyndi Lauper Y Patti LaBelle. More recently, she was working with the rapper Be big.
Our thoughts are with your friends and family during this difficult time.