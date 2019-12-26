The video of Phaedra Parks with her two children, Ayden and Dylan, will make your day

Phaedra Parks shared a video with her two children for Christmas. Young people are really sweet while wishing people a Merry Christmas, as you will see below.

& # 39; #Happy # holidays you may know and feel the true meaning of #season #family #love #joy #peace & #happiness ❣️ if this time of year brings you sadness, # God comforts you and keeps you 🙏🏾 & # 39; your post

Someone said: ‘Children are growing up and they look SUPER handsome, and I know they are smart, because their mother won't have it any other way. Tell I can say that they lack nothing. KUDOS TO YOU MY SISTER! You are doing an EXCEPTIONAL job! I love you 💖 ’

Another follower also wished Phaedra the best and posted this: "Happy holidays Phaedra, Ayden and Dylan, be blessed," while another fan posted: "So beautiful! Happy holidays to you too! Keep blessed❤️’

Another fan wished the lady the best: "Phaedra Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family,quot;, and someone else said: "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays @phaedraparks Ayden, also known as Prince and Dylan, also known as Mr .President ".

Someone else posted this: ‘Merry Christmas to you, Lil Prince, and Mr. President @phaedraparks! Thank you very much for my Christmas cameo from @stella__warner! He made my vacation! "

A fan said: "Happy holidays to you and the Prince and the President❤️ you have done an excellent job raising your children @phaedraparks."

Recently, Phaedra shared a photo of her with the beautiful Christmas tree behind her, and fans can't stop praising the lady. Many followers said they want her back at RHOA.



