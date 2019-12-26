The Tekashi 6ix9ine GF trolls him for a Christmas present, he calls it a rat

%MINIFYHTMLfd2d923ddce0d946f6f1f17e0aa47a3e9% %MINIFYHTMLfd2d923ddce0d946f6f1f17e0aa47a3e10%

Jailed rapper's girlfriend, Jade, is a bit disappointed after learning that she gives him a chain of frozen troll dolls instead of a chain of Minnie Mouse dolls.

Although Tekashi 6ix9ine He is currently behind bars, he does not forget to give his girlfriend Jade his Christmas gift. However, it seems that the social media star doesn't really like the gift the rapper has given him and continues to express his disappointment on social media.

Taking her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 25, Jade shared a video of a chain of frozen troll dolls. While the doll chain was clearly well made, she revealed that she had really wanted a different pendant. "I wanted Minnie Mouse because your Mickey Mouse," he said, along with a rat and a cheese emoji. "But this Troll doll is fine, I guess happy Christmas baby," Jade continued, thanking Jimmy Boi for making the doll.

<br />

Given how Tekashi made headlines for making fun of his gang members, it didn't take long for people to understand the joke. "So she called him a rat, also known as a snitch?! One wrote." His comment on Mickey Mouse, "wrote another." You give hilarious at least you know! The real question is how are you great with your snitchin man? "Someone else commented.

Tekashi is currently facing jail on charges of organized crime and firearms. The rainbow-haired rapper was recently sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation. You will also have to complete 300 hours of community service and pay a fine of $ 35,000.

Prior to this, prosecutors recommended a more lenient punishment due to Tekashi's "extraordinary" cooperation with federal authorities to help keep other gang members away. However, the judge ruled that the accusations made against him were "too violent and selfish" to let him go with the time served during the 13 months he was imprisoned.

Tekashi is expected to be launched in 2020.