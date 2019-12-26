The Sweet Way Alan Bersten honored Hannah Brown for Christmas

Eric McCandless through Getty Images
Hannah brown was not far from Alan Bersten This holiday season.
That's because he had an ornament with his faces on his Christmas tree. the Dancing with the stars Pro revealed the trinket on Instagram on Wednesday in the middle of the holidays.
As for his winning roommate, the first Bachelorette partyThe reaction was perfection. "I miss this not being mine or @alanbersten's mom tree … but can I have one?"
The lovely ornament was shaped like a disco ball, an appropriate nod to Dancing with the stars, with a picture of the two smiling together in front.
The Internet had a little fun with the two stars, as a fan page also compared a photo of Brown in his Christmas pajamas posing next to his tree with another of Bersten posing similarly on a towel. "I'm just saying I did it first," the dancer joked in the post.
It's clear that fans can't get enough of these ballroom champions.
A little over a week ago, and almost a month after winning the last season of the ABC reality series, they caught up with pizza, which had become a tradition after the duo's rehearsal.
"Guys, we are in our old grounds," Bersten told the camera in his Instagram story. "We're eating pizza and it feels weird because we don't rehearse all day together."
However, despite fan wishes and suspicions, Brown has maintained that they are nothing but good friends.
"No! I am not (dating him) … We are great friends," he said in The Ellen DeGeneres show in October. "He has to be my best friend, so I make him be."
"It has been an incredible experience," Brown continued. "But, as I said, I've just been … traumatized by going out, so we're not going to do that now. We're going to dance."
"We had a great time together," he told E later! News at the People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2019. "We have definitely created a lasting friendship."