The Sweet Way Alan Bersten honored Hannah Brown for Christmas

Hannah brown was not far from Alan Bersten This holiday season.

That's because he had an ornament with his faces on his Christmas tree. the Dancing with the stars Pro revealed the trinket on Instagram on Wednesday in the middle of the holidays.

As for his winning roommate, the first Bachelorette partyThe reaction was perfection. "I miss this not being mine or @alanbersten's mom tree … but can I have one?"

The lovely ornament was shaped like a disco ball, an appropriate nod to Dancing with the stars, with a picture of the two smiling together in front.

The Internet had a little fun with the two stars, as a fan page also compared a photo of Brown in his Christmas pajamas posing next to his tree with another of Bersten posing similarly on a towel. "I'm just saying I did it first," the dancer joked in the post.