The survival of Netanyahu is put to the test while the Likud party has a leadership vote

JERUSALEM – With the political future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at stake, and possibly that of Israel, members of his conservative Likud party voted on Thursday to continue with their leader marked by the scandal or replace him before a general election in March.
Netanyahu, accused last month of corruption charges, including bribery, was expected to prevail over his rival, Gideon Saar, a veteran party veteran but less popular. Even so, this is the most serious challenge for the leadership of the prime minister's party since 2005, and the fear of low participation in a day of bad weather made the result more difficult to predict.
The result of the vote, which is expected to be known early on Friday, will determine whether Netanyahu, the oldest prime minister in Israel, will take Likud to the country's third parliamentary election in less than a year. The previous two general elections, in April and September, ended unfinished and left the nation deeply divided into a political stalemate.
A clear victory for Netanyahu would reaffirm his political survival skills and could boost his campaign for the March elections, while a defeat would alter the landscape of Israeli politics and shake that campaign.
On Thursday, both candidates urged their supporters to face the windy and rainy weather and come, each insisting that a great victory for him would lead to a great victory for the game on March 2.
"For years I have been working as your emissary for our beloved country," Netanyahu, 70, wrote in an appeal to voters on Thursday morning. "Now I am asking for your support." Shortly after, in In a Facebook Live post, he showed himself working on the phones.
Mr. Saar, 53, said he felt an awakening between the bases. When voting in Tel Aviv, where he lives, he said: "We can win today and embark on a new path that will allow us to form a strong and stable government, which will allow us to unify the people of Israel, and that is the most important thing at the moment."
About 116,000 paying Likud members are eligible to vote, a small fraction of those who vote for the party in general elections, and only half have attended party primaries in the past.
Low participation was also feared because voting takes place during Hanukkah, when children do not go to school. It was not clear which candidate would be helped by low participation, but some people joked about whether Mr. Saar's last name, in Hebrew for "storm,quot;, was an omen.
By noon, just over 8 percent of the eligible had voted. The polls should remain open from 9 a.m. at 11 p.m.
At a campaign rally in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon on Wednesday night, Mr. Netanyahu had to be taken off the stage to a safe area when an alert sounded, warning about the launch of a rocket from nearby Gaza. The army said a single rocket had been intercepted, and Mr. Netanyahu returned to the stage.
A similar incident during the September election campaign was a major factor in Israel. The November assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a commander of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, triggered a fierce two-day cross-border confrontation.
Wednesday's rocket attack provided an opportunity for Mr. Netanyahu's rivals elsewhere to sting him. His main opponent in the general election, Benny Gantz, former army chief and leader of the Blue and White centrist party, described him as a "shame badge,quot; for the prime minister's security policy in southern Israel.
Mr. Saar has avoided attacking Mr. Netanyahu personally, avoiding mention of the accusation against him and leading what he hoped would be seen as a worthy campaign in a party that has traditionally prided himself on loyalty to his leader.
But as an aggressive technocrat, Saar has tried to flank Netanyahu on the right, promising to carry out the annexation of the territory in the occupied West Bank and other actions to strengthen Israel's settlement company and land claims there, things that Mr. Netanyahu He has also promised for a long time, but has avoided doing so under international pressure.
The charismatic, though polarizing, Mr. Netanyahu still has a strong and emotional following and has brought the Likud to power four times in the past.
Saar's main letter of introduction is his clean image and the predictions, backed by opinion polls, that with Netanyahu at the helm, the March elections may do nothing to resolve Israel's political stalemate.
"The Likudniks are going to choose between the past and the future today," Ben Caspit, a political columnist, He wrote in the Maariv newspaper on Thursday, describing the election of voters as a "between the head and the gut; between the cold logic and the warm heart."