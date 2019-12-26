The survival of Netanyahu is put to the test while the Likud party has a leadership vote

JERUSALEM – With the political future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at stake, and possibly that of Israel, members of his conservative Likud party voted on Thursday to continue with their leader marked by the scandal or replace him before a general election in March.

Netanyahu, accused last month of corruption charges, including bribery, was expected to prevail over his rival, Gideon Saar, a veteran party veteran but less popular. Even so, this is the most serious challenge for the leadership of the prime minister's party since 2005, and the fear of low participation in a day of bad weather made the result more difficult to predict.

The result of the vote, which is expected to be known early on Friday, will determine whether Netanyahu, the oldest prime minister in Israel, will take Likud to the country's third parliamentary election in less than a year. The previous two general elections, in April and September, ended unfinished and left the nation deeply divided into a political stalemate.

A clear victory for Netanyahu would reaffirm his political survival skills and could boost his campaign for the March elections, while a defeat would alter the landscape of Israeli politics and shake that campaign.