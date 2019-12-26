The star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Lala Kent finally in a & # 39; good place & # 39; with the former Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is finally in a good place with Randall Emmett's ex, Ambyr Childer, after Ambyr sent Lala a gift for Christmas.

"Lala is so lovely, and she never wanted tension between her and Ambyr. Lala knows she will spend the rest of her life with Randall, which means she also comes with her children and her mother. She loves her children with all her heart and they never intended to bother Ambyr at all, "a source told HollywoodLife.

In the past, the couple exchanged insults through social networks, with Ambyr dissatisfied with Lala for having connected so quickly with Randall after their separation.

Randall is the Power called by 50 Cent earlier this year for owing the rapper $ 1 million.

"It was really important for Lala to make peace with Ambyr and she felt that the Christmas season and the new year was the perfect time to do it. The women made plans to talk and realized that they were both on the same page, that they simply want the best for girls, "the source shared.