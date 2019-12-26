The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenia Moore, estranged mother, sends a Christmas gift for her daughter, Brooklyn

Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta will know that Kenya Moore has been separated from her birth mother for years, so it was a surprise to some when Kenya shared that her mother had sent a gift for her grandson, Brooklyn Daly.

"My prayer has always been to have a family. We celebrated @thebrooklyndaly late for her birthday and received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her," he wrote in the caption.

"I had stopped praying about our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God is always on time. Happy Holidays 💗❤️ #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing. "

Since her mother abandoned her as a child, Kenya has suffered abandonment problems, which have developed during her time in the program.

This is great news for Kenya, which is currently separated from her husband, Marc Daly.