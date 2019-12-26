The president of Iraq threatens to resign for the prime minister's candidate | News

%MINIFYHTMLb9bb58dcb21f87136f6c6b478f667a999% %MINIFYHTMLb9bb58dcb21f87136f6c6b478f667a9910%

Iraqi President Barham Salih has refused to nominate the candidate of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign from appointing someone for the position that would be rejected by protesters.

The Binaa block, backed by Iran, the largest in the Iraqi parliament, nominated the governor of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, to be the next prime minister.

But Salih said in a statement issued Thursday by his office that the appointment of al-Eidani would not placate protesters demanding an independent prime minister without party affiliation.

He said that because the constitution does not grant him the right to reject nominees for the post of prime minister, he was ready to submit his resignation to Parliament.

"Because of my desire to stop the blood and keep the peace, and with all due respect to Asaad al-Eidani, I refuse to nominate him," said Salih.

"Therefore, I put my will to resign to the position of president to the members of the Parliament so that they decide as representatives of the town what they consider convenient."

According to the constitution of Iraq, the largest block in parliament must nominate the prime minister, who is then appointed by the president.

A deadline for appointing a new prime minister has been lost twice because of disagreements about which is the largest block in parliament after last year's elections.

& # 39; Have had enough & # 39;

Al-Eidani's name was quickly rejected by Iraqi protesters, who took to the streets on Wednesday asking for an independent candidate.

Reporting from Baghdad, Dorsa Jabbari by Al Jazeera He said Salih's statement could be seen as an attempt by the president to pressure other groups within Parliament to seek an alternative candidate for al-Eidani.

His province, Basra, is home to 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves and has been harassed by anti-government protests in recent years, Jabbari said.

"It's a very rich province, but despite that, the people who live there don't even have basic necessities like drinking water and electricity all the time," Jabbari said.

"They have had enough of these politicians who benefit from the wealth that comes from their province, while people don't see any of that money."

Mass demonstrations have taken over Iraq since October 1 and protesters, mostly young, demand a reform of a political system that they consider deeply corrupt and that keeps most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last month while protests continued, but he has remained in the position as a caregiver.

Sources in Salih's office said the president left Baghdad on Thursday to go to his hometown of Sulaimaniyah, in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, and that he would then deliver a televised speech.