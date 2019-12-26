The notebook remains undefeated over the fences with the first degree victory | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd760d74f994529d03cb50ec2f25329949% %MINIFYHTMLd760d74f994529d03cb50ec2f253299410%





Notebook on the way to victory at the Racing Post Novice Chase in Leopardstown

Notebook continued its unbeaten record on fences with a convincing victory at the Racing Post Novice Chase in Leopardstown.

Having won twice in Punchestown, Notebook had no problem ascending to the company of Grade One, in the process taking the scalp of Fakir D & # 39; oudairies and Laurina.

Given a trip entrusted by Rachael Blackmore, Notebook (7-1) traveled well throughout the race while Djingle set the pace.

Making his move after the third and final fence, Blackmore sent Henry de Bromhead's six-year-old girl to the front of both Royal Rendezvous and Fakir D & # 39; oudairies. Those two approached, which resulted in Mark Walsh briefly losing an iron in the latter.

The notebook disappeared and came to mark for a long and a half of Fakir D & # 39; oudairies, while Laurina never got into it and was a big disappointment.

It was a double of great race for Blackmore and De Bromhead after the success of Aspire Tower in Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle