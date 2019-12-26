The movie is underway … – Hrithik Roshan in Krissh 4



Hrithik Roshan has had a wonderful 2019 with two great hits, Super 30 and War. The actor recovered and his fans have gone crazy. Hrithik has some interesting projects underway and one of them is Krissh 4. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie already has a stir as the franchise returns to the big screen after a long break. Considered the first Indian superhero, Krissh has a large following and with his fourth part in process, the audience is eager to see Hrithik in this avatar soon.

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Hrithik talked about being part of the movie and gave a little idea of ​​the stage in which the movie is currently. He said: "The movie is underway, but you better talk at the right time; once you start working on the movie." Well, as long as it is done, we are excited!

