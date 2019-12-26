The Miami chicken egg bowl exposes the greatest need for hurricanes by 2020

%MINIFYHTML69f8d270601181ac9873c7e62297a9049% %MINIFYHTML69f8d270601181ac9873c7e62297a90410%

It would be unfair to evaluate the 6-7 record of the Miami Hurricanes based solely on the bowl game.

But it will take a while to forget how bad Manny Díaz's first season ended. Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 in the Walk-On & # 39; s Independence Bowl in a showdown that once again exposed how far hurricanes are from national prominence.

%MINIFYHTML69f8d270601181ac9873c7e62297a90411% %MINIFYHTML69f8d270601181ac9873c7e62297a90412%

Miami shuffled three quarterbacks and committed three turnovers, hours after reports that hurricanes will separate from offensive coordinator Dan Enos. It was a disorganized offense at its worst, and quarterbacks Jarren Williams, N & # 39; Kosi Perry and Tate Martell combined to score 15 of 34 passes for 153 yards and two INT.

MORE: Sporting News 2019 All-Americans

Miami ran 28 times for 74 yards; an average of 2.6 yards per carry. The hurricanes did not have a route of more than 40 yards until the moment of despair in the final 1:15.

That monumental display of the uselessness of the bowl will surely generate the usual accumulation in the social networks of the ancient hurricanes that still yearn to revive a Golden Age that could simply never return.

Louisiana Tech took advantage of the final draw to give the Hurricanes their second loss to a Group 5 opponent this season. Which one was worse? This chicken egg for the Bulldogs or the 30-24 loss to Florida International and former Miami coach Butch Jones on November 24?

The answer is this bowl game mess. A trend continued in which hurricanes do not appear for postseason games. Miami has 2-10 in bowl games in the last 15 seasons, a trend that began with a 40-3 loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl on December 30, 2005. We've seen Cal, Notre Dame, Louisville, Carolina South and Washington state beat hurricanes in bowling games since then. Wisconsin has only defeated Miami three times in that stretch.

But at least those were Power 5 schools. This was a solid Louisiana Tech team. Okay, Bulldogs played close to home, but is it really a rationalization you want to do as a Miami fan?

That was not the state of Louisiana. That was Louisiana Tech.

MORE: Jeff Thomas is heading to the NFL draft

This is a program that built its legacy by accumulating Orange Bowl victories and national championships in the 1980s and 1990s.

Now, they can't score a point in the special after Christmas. Louisiana Tech was one step ahead of the offense all afternoon.

That doesn't tell the story of Diaz's first season with the Hurricanes. Miami almost defeated rival Florida in a 24-20 loss in the first game and still defeated rival Florida State 27-10 during a three-game winning streak in November. Miami beat Louisville 52-27 but lost to Duke 27-17. It was a maddening game-to-match inconsistency, but the loss to Louisiana Tech highlighted the biggest difference between those legendary Miami teams and recent teams.

Miami needs to find a quarterback that can take the ball to its players. Williams showed flashes as a freshman in a red shirt, but was sent twice against Louisiana Tech. Martell, a transfer from the state of Ohio, never showed up. Perry, who took most of the snapshots in 2018, also couldn't move the offensive.

Hurricanes need a QB they can trust. It's as simple as that.

So, if Enos is out, the first job of the next offensive coordinator is to get the most out of the quarterback position. Incoming four-star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke might have a chance. He was part of a recruitment class that was ranked number 17 in the FBS and number 2 in the ACC according to 247Sports.

MORE: The 10 best teams in the history of college football

That is just the thing. Even at this point, Miami is the second best option on the way to recruit Clemson when it comes to the ACC. We are still waiting for you to compete with the Tigers and the other heavyweights.

The defense is now in the top 25 and should improve with Diaz, but the offensive must follow suit in year 2, and September includes a non-conference confrontation in the state of Michigan.

Of course, hurricanes cannot afford to look forward to Spartans. They have to go through Temple and UAB first. Given what happened in the Independence Bowl, they cannot take any game for granted.

That is the fairest evaluation after one year, and it is up to Diaz to take the next step in 2020.

This type of failure simply cannot happen again.