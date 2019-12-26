The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him commits suicide

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Ari Behn, a respected Danish-Norwegian author and artist who was married to Norwegian princess Martha Louise for 15 years and recently accusing actor Kevin Spacey, committed suicide.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. He said Spacey groped for his genitals under a table after the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Behn was one of the more than a dozen who came forward to accuse Spacey of misconduct.

Recent Articles

Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of “ spot-on & # 39; & # 39; Arsenal after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was...
Read more

We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties. On Christmas...
Read more

Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
RapRadarThe rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while...
Read more

Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©