The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him commits suicide

Ari Behn, a respected Danish-Norwegian author and artist who was married to Norwegian princess Martha Louise for 15 years and recently accusing actor Kevin Spacey, committed suicide.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. He said Spacey groped for his genitals under a table after the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Behn was one of the more than a dozen who came forward to accuse Spacey of misconduct.

In a statement, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway said that Behn was "an important part of our family for many years, and that we had warm and good memories of him with us," according to the BBC. "We are grateful to have met him," they said. "We are sorry that our grandchildren have lost their beloved father."

This is Spacey's second alleged victim to die. In September of this year, an anonymous masseuse who sued Spacey for allegedly assaulting him sexually during a session in 2016 died.

Spacey has denied all accusations against him and is currently trying to revive his outstanding career as an actor.