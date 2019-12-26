Home Latest News The indigenous people of Brazil seek to capitalize on agribusiness | Brazil...

The indigenous people of Brazil seek to capitalize on agribusiness | Brazil news

Matilda Coleman
In Brazil, 13 percent of the Amazon rainforest are indigenous reserves, beyond the reach of farmers who contribute to deforestation.

President Jair Bolsonaro is controversially determined to unlock more land for economic gain.

Now, some of the country's indigenous groups say they also want a lucrative portion of agribusiness.

Lucia Newman from Al Jazeera reports from Novo Campo in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

