The importance of the simple pleasures of life | Racism

In this extract from Study B, without script, philosopher Alain de Botton and social commentator Ayishat Akanbi discuss the importance of the simple pleasures of life and whether sadness is often the root of laughter.

A bestselling author, whose books have been described as a "philosophy of everyday life," Botton founded The School of Life, a social enterprise determined to make learning relevant in today's culture using philosophy to help others "live wisely and well,quot;.

Ayishat Akanbi is a fashion stylist and writer. Through his work and online monitoring, he faces complex problems related to survival in today's society. She uses her platforms to comment and report injustices and inequalities.

This meeting of two minds from different backgrounds explores a variety of topics, from ancient Greek tragedies and Russian literature, to racism, social networks and loneliness. The topics of conversation revolve around the nature of good versus evil, the notion of empathy towards others and how emotional intelligence can be a vehicle towards a better society for all.

You can watch the full program here.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without a television presenter, focusing on what unites us all and how we can address and discuss some of the great problems of our time.

