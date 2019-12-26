The heiress of Tiny Harris's daughter turns success into the opening video of Cute Gift: check it out!

Tiny Harris and her cute little daughter, Heiress had a super adorable interaction during which the 3-year-old girl once again demonstrated how brazen she can be. The mother and daughter duo could not choose the best bath bomb of all those that were part of their Christmas gift hiding place.

That said, when a member of his family thought his colorful gifts were actually macarons, Heiress didn't hesitate to show his sass in response.

In the clip that the proud mother published, they were opening the gifts of Heiress and the daughter of Tiny and T.I. I couldn't decide which set I loved the most.

"Heiress, what does it say about your bath bomb?" Asked the mother in the clip that made her way to her IG stories.

The heiress hastened to begin her arguments, saying that "So, I like it … I don't know which one is the best."

The Xscape singer continued to explain to her followers that the little one loves Target and Walmart, so the bath bombs were also under his Christmas tree.

At some point in the video, another of the children in the family took a bath bomb and exclaimed that they were "macaroni,quot;, obviously excited by a sweet and colorful desert.

It was then that Heiress turned her sass to the fullest, putting a hand on her hip and explaining: Ma Macaroni? Those are bath bombs. "

To highlight the fact once again, he repeated the second sentence, stressing that they were actually bath bombs.

And that was not all! In another clip that introduces the boy, he continued probing what a smart cookie is when his mother asked him to know where "bath bombs,quot; come from.

& # 39; I don't know. Wait, I think it comes from Target, "the 3-year-old girl told her mother singer.


