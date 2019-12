With Georgia trapped by anti-government protests and parliamentary elections scheduled for next year, a bank magnate has decided to take over the government.

Mamuka Khazaradze, who co-founded the largest universal bank in the country, recently established the political party, Lelo.

Robin Forestier-Walker of Al Jazeera met Khazaradze in Kakheti, Georgia, to find out if another oligarch is on the rise in the political arena driven by Georgia's personality.