The future apparently has another secret son

Instagram

In the image that is shared on Instagram Stories, you can see the alleged daughter of the Atlanta rapper sitting on a large lion doll while surrounded by various types of toys.

Up News Info –

Future He is currently fighting for a case of paternity over two children who are believed to be his, but it seems that the rapper has another son that he has kept hidden from the world. Recently an image of a girl who is rumored to be the daughter of the Atlanta native appeared.

The details about the girl are currently unknown from now on, but judging from the image, she may have about a year. It is seen in the photo sitting on a large lion doll and is surrounded by various types of toys. The girl looks adorable in a colorful shirt with a picture of Minnie Mouse. She combines it with a pair of gray pants and has her hair tied with a red ribbon.

Future currently has six children he recognizes, including his son with his ex-fiancee Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn. Earlier this year, he revealed his hope of expanding his legacy during an interview: "I have to have more children. I don't want to have girls. I have a girl. My children and I are like best friends. I am building my legacy. I am looking for my last name ".

"You must understand that when you have a girl, they give you your last name. My children, I'm just thinking that we know all the last names; it will be huge," he continued. "When, in 50 years, in 60 years, you talk about me. You'll talk about my legacy. And that's what you do. This is what I worked for. Why would you work, would you have all this? Leave it with a child. And then something happens and there is no more of you. "

Future added: "That's why I have so much music and so many businesses and so many things for me. It's just building my foundations and building my legacy and also building my children and they can keep everything running."