The former Nick Young of Iggy Azalea committed to his baby mom!

Nick Young, the NBA player who was once engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, is now engaged to his baby mom, Keonna Green.

Nick dated Iggy a few years ago, but the couple broke up after rumors that Nick, in fact, cheated on her with Keonna (supposedly).

Nick shared the good news on social networks:

"Merry Christmas … @keonnanecole said yes 💍 !!!!! Yes, a Christmas to remember for the young family @ lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce are their cheers for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂"

Keonna and Nick have known each other since high school, and the two have had an intermittent relationship since then. They share three children together.

During an interview earlier this year, Nick revealed that he may be quitting the NBA to focus on raising his family:

"Yes, sure, sure. I think it will be harder for me, if I get something, just pick it up and leave because my children and my family are used to seeing me every day now. So I think that's the hard part, when You get comfortable and it's been a year and you've changed. So I've been enjoying it. It's half the retirement, "he told Complex.