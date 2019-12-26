The former Nick Young of Iggy Azalea committed to his baby mom!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Nick Young, the NBA player who was once engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, is now engaged to his baby mom, Keonna Green.

Nick dated Iggy a few years ago, but the couple broke up after rumors that Nick, in fact, cheated on her with Keonna (supposedly).

Nick shared the good news on social networks:

"Merry Christmas … @keonnanecole said yes 💍 !!!!! Yes, a Christmas to remember for the young family @ lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce are their cheers for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂"

